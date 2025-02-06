Deloitte India and MEGA Partner to Drive Enterprise Transformation

Deloitte India and MEGA, a Bizzdesign company, have joined forces to enhance enterprise architecture and accelerate digital transformation for Indian businesses. By integrating Deloitte’s Advice-Implement-Operate (AIO) expertise with MEGA’s HOPEX platform, the alliance aims to resolve IT complexities such as legacy infrastructure, technology adoption, and organisational silos.

Key Highlights:

Collaboration focuses on banking, insurance, financial services, and manufacturing.

Addresses IT complexities, including legacy systems and emerging technologies.

Equips businesses with tools for enterprise architecture, strategic alignment, and compliance.

Offers scalable solutions for long-term growth and competitive edge.

Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance Leader, said, “As organisations navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the ability to align IT capabilities with business strategies has never been more critical. Deloitte's AIO expertise, combined with the HOPEX platform, delivers robust and interoperable systems that provide real-time visibility through a single pane of glass. This collaboration is not just about solving today’s challenges but showcasing the art of the possible, laying the foundation for sustainable growth and innovation in the years to come.”

The HOPEX platform integrates strategic planning, process optimisation, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) management into a unified framework. It empowers enterprises to manage IT environments efficiently, make data-driven decisions, and seamlessly navigate regulatory requirements.

Talgatbek Bektemirov, Director of Sales, Asia at MEGA, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with Deloitte India to address the unique challenges of the Indian market. By combining Deloitte India's deep consulting and implementation expertise with MEGA's advanced HOPEX platform, we aim to create a powerful synergy that ensures clients achieve faster, measurable, and sustainable transformation outcomes.”

Kummar Vaalsalam, Executive Director, Technology & Transformation, Deloitte India, emphasized, “Today, leading enterprises seek to leverage data across infrastructure, applications, cybersecurity, hybrid multi-cloud, and AI models using EA platforms. Enterprise architecture platforms like HOPEX provide CXOs with a cost-optimized, outage-free IT environment driven by tangible ROI models. Deloitte’s Managed Services teams can use MEGA’s HOPEX platform to deliver measurable business outcomes for enterprise clients.”

The collaboration has already seen early success, securing a strategic enterprise architecture AIO deal with a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, with additional projects in the pipeline.