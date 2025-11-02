Delhi Metro Goes Digital: DMRC Partners with Mappls to Power Smart Commutes

In a move to digitise urban mobility, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed an MoU with Mappls MapmyIndia to integrate metro data directly into the Mappls app. The collaboration will allow over 35 million users to access real-time metro routes, fares, and train frequencies, setting the stage for smarter, data-driven commuting in Delhi-NCR. Delhi’s metro travellers are set to experience a smarter way of navigating the city. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia, India’s homegrown geospatial technology firm, to integrate live metro data directly into the Mappls app.

The collaboration marks an important milestone in Delhi’s mobility evolution, blending the country’s largest metro network with one of its most trusted navigation platforms. With this integration, more than 35 million Mappls users will soon be able to check nearby stations, routes, fares, line changes, and train frequencies in real time, all from within the same app they already use for road navigation.

Commuting Intelligence: From Maps to Multi-Modal

The new integration isn’t just about convenience; it’s a step toward data-driven urban mobility. By embedding DMRC’s API, the Mappls app will soon act as a single mobility interface — helping commuters plan entire trips that combine road and metro travel. Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said: “Delhi Metro is committed to enhancing commuter convenience through innovation and technology. The integration of DMRC’s metro data with the Mappls app will make travel across NCR smarter and seamless — enabling commuters to plan better, navigate easily, and save time. This collaboration marks another step toward building a smarter, safer, and more connected public transport ecosystem.”

Mapping India’s Mobility Future

For Mappls, the partnership reflects a growing emphasis on multi-modal mobility — connecting public and private transportation data within one interface. Rakesh Verma, co-founder, managing director, and group chairman of MapmyIndia, said, “Soon the DMRC data will get integrated into the multi-modal transport feature of the Mappls app, making travel across the Delhi NCR faster, smarter, and seamless. The signing of the MoU with DMRC comes at the heels of the recent announcement by the Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, regarding an MoU between Indian Railways and Mappls MapmyIndia. This is a strong step towards the signing of the MoU with the Indian Railways as envisaged/tweeted by Shri Ashwini Vaishnav. We are proud to be recognised as India’s premier location tech provider by some of the highest echelons in the Indian government. We promise to deliver more of Swadeshi tech that is world class and work towards the realisation of an Aatmanirbhar Viksit Bharat.”

From Static Maps to Live Urban Systems

The Mappls platform will also serve as a citizen engagement layer — allowing users to report traffic bottlenecks, waterlogging, or accidents in real time. These crowdsourced insights will be routed to relevant authorities, making urban response faster and more transparent.

Beyond navigation, this approach turns commuters into active contributors to city management. The app’s public engagement tools, when paired with DMRC’s transit data, could evolve into a live ecosystem, one where citizens, agencies, and technology collaborate to make Delhi-NCR’s transport more predictable and responsive.

For a region that records millions of metro rides every day, even small improvements in route planning or transfer coordination can have a city-scale impact. With this MoU, DMRC and Mappls are creating a blueprint for how digital infrastructure can enhance physical mobility, where open APIs and location intelligence converge to deliver public value.

As the boundaries between mobility modes blur, partnerships like these hint at what’s next: a truly connected commute, where users move seamlessly from car to metro to foot, guided by real-time data and citizen feedback loops.