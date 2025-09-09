Delberto’s Craftgroom Tech Platform Brings MP Artisans to Global Markets

Madhya Pradesh’s celebrated handicrafts are entering a digital-first era with the launch of Craftgroom, an e-commerce platform built by Delberto in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB). The platform was officially unveiled at the Regional Tourism Conclave 2025 in Gwalior by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

Designed as India’s first SaaS-based eCommerce solution for rural artisans, Craftgroom aims to bridge traditional craftsmanship with modern digital infrastructure. The platform integrates catalog setup, order management, payments, and logistics into a single ecosystem, giving artisans direct access to both national and global buyers.

To build trust, all eligible products will carry an official MPTB certification mark—assuring buyers of authenticity, provenance, and quality.

Beyond marketplace tools, Craftgroom emphasizes capacity building. Delberto has already onboarded 50+ artisans and aims to scale that number to 500 by year-end. Training modules are being introduced in phases, enabling first-time sellers to adopt digital tools, standardize product data, and link with tourism-driven campaigns for greater visibility.

“We see Craftgroom as infrastructure for livelihoods,” said Prateek Ojha, founder at Delberto. “This initiative with MPTB allows us to combine authentication, logistics, and storefront tools into a single system so that genuine crafts from Madhya Pradesh can be discovered, trusted, and purchased at scale.”

The launch of Craftgroom was part of a broader set of tourism and heritage initiatives announced at the Conclave, including ₹17 crore development works at Phoolbagh under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, ₹58.46 crore projects at Raja Mansingh Tomar Music and Arts University, and an action plan for the conservation and beautification of Gwalior Fort.

The Conclave, themed “Timeless Gwalior: Echoes of Culture, Spirit of Legacy,” convened policymakers, investors, and cultural leaders to align heritage initiatives with sustainable entrepreneurship in the state.