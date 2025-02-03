DeepSeek Models Now Live on Krutrim Cloud, Driving AI Growth in India

DeepSeek models integrated with Krutrim, Ola’s AI platform, represent a major development in India’s AI infrastructure that operates through their cloud platform. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola and Krutrim revealed the development.

“India can’t be left behind in AI. Krutrim has accelerated efforts to develop world-class AI. As a first step, our cloud now has DeepSeek models live, hosted on Indian servers. Pricing lowest in the world,” Aggarwal posted on X.

Advancing AI with DeepSeek and Krutrim Cloud

The deployment of DeepSeek models onto Krutrim Cloud gives businesses and developers worldwide the best prices for powerful AI tools according to Aggarwal. India's AI capabilities will improve because of this change enabling local businesses and researchers to match up with international competitors.

The February 4th, 2025 event will provide additional information about Krutrim AI Lab as well as State-of-the-Art (SOTA) model advancements and research advancements, and upcoming open-source release plans.

Expanding AI Capabilities in India

The company launched Krutrim Cloud one year back which delivers a complete artificial intelligence ecosystem that comprises Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) and GPU-as-a-Service. DeepSeek models provide additional capability to Krutrim Cloud which enables users to implement AI applications across various sectors including healthcare and manufacturing facilities.

From its commencement, Krutrim Cloud achieved substantial market success because more than 25,000 developers use it alongside 10 million users who engage with the Krutrim chat app. Krutrim hosts AI models on Indian servers to protect local data ownership by decreasing the service delay that users experience.

AI for Cultural and Technological Transformation

Krutrim received the task to deliver LLM functionality for the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak app AI chatbot which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently introduced. The spiritual experience of devotees receives enhancement at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 through the operation of this chatbot that combines artificial intelligence with cultural heritage at the Prayagraj event from January 13 to February 26.

India’s AI Mission Gains Momentum

Under the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, they issued calls to develop AI models that meet both Indian priorities and worldwide protocols. The effort extends DeepSeek’s achievements by creating a platform to promote both AI research and deployment throughout India.

The announcement from Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw includes plans to operate DeepSeek through local servers which will strengthen India’s computational power.

“DeepSeek was trained on 2000 GPUs,” Vaishnaw stated. “We now have 15,000 high-end GPUs. ChatGPT was trained on about 25,000 GPUs. So this gives us a huge computing facility, which will really boost our ecosystem.”

The affordable AI computing power available in India which costs less than $1 per hour makes it an ideal location for worldwide AI research and innovation.

