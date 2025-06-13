Decimal Point, Braincube Bring AI Productivity to Manufacturers

Decimal Point Analytics, a leading AI-powered enterprise data solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Braincube, a global productivity management system (PMS) tailored for manufacturers. This alliance is set to introduce Braincube’s intelligent platform to industrial enterprises in India and the Middle East, helping them unlock hidden value, enhance efficiency, and improve responsiveness across their operations.

Combining AI Expertise with Industrial Intelligence

The partnership blends Braincube’s domain-rich manufacturing technology with Decimal Point’s ability to deliver scalable, AI-enabled solutions across industries. As part of the agreement, Decimal Point will lead the introduction of Braincube’s PMS to new markets, supporting manufacturers in achieving business outcomes with minimal disruption.

Key Benefits for Manufacturers

Drive enterprise-wide agility: Braincube’s platform enables companies to better leverage existing industrial data, allowing them to adapt quickly to change without overhauling existing systems.

Unlock untapped potential: Using multivariate analysis and AI, Braincube helps uncover root causes of inefficiencies across production lines, revealing opportunities that are often hidden in plain sight.

Operationalise AI at scale: Braincube allows AI to be deployed across manufacturing processes without requiring a full-fledged data science team, making it highly accessible for organisations seeking digital transformation.

Leadership Perspectives

“Our partnership with Braincube marks a pivotal moment in Decimal Point’s expansion into manufacturing,” said Shailesh Dhuri, Chief Operating Officer, Decimal Point Analytics. “We are thrilled to introduce a solution that allows manufacturers in India and the Middle East to address longstanding challenges by maximising the value of their data. Braincube’s unique approach to operational agility and AI-driven productivity aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering value through technology.”

Laurent Laporte, CEO, Braincube, added, “We’re excited to partner with Decimal Point as they expand into the manufacturing sector. Through Braincube’s PMS, we’ve helped manufacturers worldwide drive operational efficiency and achieve measurable productivity gains. Decimal Point’s innovative approach and deep market insights make them the perfect partner to extend our proven technology into new regions.”