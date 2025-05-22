Decentro Launches Scanner & OmniScore for Smarter Risk Decisions

Decentro, India's leading banking and fintech infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of Scanner, a groundbreaking fraud detection and user intelligence suite that promises to transform how businesses assess risk and onboard customers. Scanner is the latest addition to Decentro’s Fabric product suite, which aims to help businesses make real-time decisions based on dynamic behavioural signals rather than static identity or credit data. This is good news for risk assessment professionals.

OmniScore: A Paradigm Shift in Risk Assessment

At the heart of Scanner is OmniScore, Decentro's proprietary scoring system that represents a paradigm shift in risk assessment. Unlike traditional credit scores that rely on static data, OmniScore provides a dynamic, 360-degree view of user trustworthiness by analysing over 100+ behavioural signals in real time, delivering unprecedented accuracy in fraud detection and user profiling.

Addressing India’s Escalating Fraud Challenges

"India's digital economy is growing at a phenomenal pace, but so is the sophistication and scale of financial fraud," said Rohit Taneja, Co-founder and CEO of Decentro. "With Scanner and OmniScore, we're empowering businesses to make smarter decisions about who they onboard and how they manage risk—all in seconds. This isn't just another verification tool; it completely reimagines how trust is established digitally."

Scanner's introduction comes at a critical juncture for India's financial sector, which is witnessing rapid digitisation alongside escalating fraud challenges. According to industry reports, financial institutions lost over ₹15,000 crore to digital fraud in the last fiscal year alone, highlighting the urgent need for more sophisticated detection systems.

A Three-Layered Intelligence Approach

OmniScore integrates three distinct intelligence layers:

Digital Identity – Evaluates deep and entrenched mobile number usage and location patterns. Financial Credibility – Analyses banking and credit-related permissioned data. Employment Stability – Verifies employment claims through multi-source validation.

This multi-dimensional approach enables businesses to make informed decisions about user intent and trustworthiness—beyond what traditional KYC or standard credit bureaus can provide.

Measurable Impact Across Sectors

Scanner has already demonstrated remarkable results in early deployments. Implementation by leading NBFCs has reduced application fraud by 22–25%, significantly improving portfolio quality. Through Scanner's alternative scoring models, fintech lenders report 30–45% better underwriting accuracy and reduced defaults. Some key e-commerce and gaming platforms have seen checkout fraud drop by 15–18%, dramatically improving transaction success rates and customer trust.

Trusted by Financial Leaders

"Scanner's technology is transformative for our underwriting process," said a senior executive from a leading NBFC using the platform. "We're now able to extend credit to thin-file customers who would have been rejected by traditional scoring models, while simultaneously reducing our exposure to organised fraud rings."

Powered by Advanced Technology

Scanner uses advanced technologies including:

Document forensics for instant forgery detection

Text and name forensics with phonetic and semantic analysis

Behavioral biometrics to assess user interactions

IP clustering and device intelligence to flag shared devices or location spoofing in real time

These capabilities are available via API integration or operational dashboards, offering deployment flexibility.

Enabling Financial Inclusion, Securely

By focusing on behavioural signals instead of static identity data, Scanner aligns with regulatory goals around financial inclusion while maintaining robust security standards.

"India's financial inclusion journey relies on our ability to extend services to previously underserved populations," added Taneja. "Scanner enables this by looking beyond conventional credit criteria to evaluate trustworthiness, opening doors for millions of Indians who lack extensive financial records but demonstrate reliable behavioural patterns."

Over 30 financial institutions and fintech companies are already integrating and using the platform at various scale levels.