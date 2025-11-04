DealShare Relaunches as a Consumer-First Value E-Commerce Platform

DealShare, India’s homegrown value e-commerce platform, has relaunched strategically across Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, and parts of NCR (Ghaziabad, Gurugram), transitioning from a next-day delivery model to a savings-led, consumer-centric platform tailored for India’s value-conscious households.

Serving the Underserved Bharat Shopper

The relaunch addresses an underserved segment where premium and quick commerce often sacrifice affordability. Catering to millions who meticulously plan budgets, DealShare 2.0 integrates local suppliers, private labels, and regional brands to offer products priced 20–30% lower than comparable marketplace offerings, ensuring affordability paired with quality.

Technology-Enabled Supply Chain with Speed and Savings

With an enhanced technology-driven supply chain and a 2-hour delivery promise, DealShare aims to deliver both value and convenience to consumers across these markets, redefining grocery and essentials shopping for the aspiring Indian middle class.

Kamaldeep Singh, CEO, said, “Our goal is to make everyday shopping simpler, smarter, and more rewarding for Indian households by delivering genuine quality and trust along with lower prices.” The company's expanding private label portfolio across groceries, daily essentials, and household products supports this mission, driving customer loyalty and better margins.

Reinforced by experienced leadership and disciplined operations, DealShare targets sustainable growth with a brand campaign, ‘Mehnat Ki Kamayi, Haq Se Bachao’, which celebrates the dignity and pride found in saving right and stretching earnings, emphasising saving as empowerment, not compromise.