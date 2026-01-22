Davos 2026: RMZ, Andhra Pradesh Plan USD 10Bn Infra Push

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, RMZ and the Government of Andhra Pradesh announced a strategic investment partnership aimed at channelling up to USD 10 billion into the state over the next five to six years. The collaboration places digital, industrial, and logistics infrastructure at the centre of Andhra Pradesh’s growth strategy.

Rather than a single asset play, the partnership outlines a portfolio of large-scale developments across key regions, signalling the state’s intent to attract long-horizon capital and position itself as a destination for enterprise and digital infrastructure.

Visakhapatnam as a Digital and GCC Hub

A core pillar of the partnership is Visakhapatnam, where RMZ plans to develop a Global Capability Centre (GCC) at the Kapuluppada Phase-1 IT Park. The proposed development spans around 50 acres, with a potential built-up area of up to 10 million square feet, aimed at supporting global enterprises expanding their India operations.

The city is also set to host a hyperscale data centre cluster, with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, developed in phases. The proposed platform would require 500–700 acres and is designed to support digital and AI-driven workloads, with an emphasis on sustainability and green power integration.

Industrial and Logistics Focus in Rayalaseema

Beyond the coastal corridor, the partnership extends to Rayalaseema, where RMZ plans to develop an Industrial and Logistics Park at Tekulodu over approximately 1,000 acres. The project is intended to anchor manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics activity in the region, aligning with the state’s objective of more balanced regional development.

Together, these developments are expected to generate employment for around one lakh people across the IT, data centre, industrial, and logistics sectors.

Government Perspective: Infrastructure as an Economic Lever

“Andhra Pradesh has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancement and the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India,” said Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister for ITE&C Dept. and Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“By partnering with a credible and trustworthy organisation such as RMZ, we are reinforcing our ability to attract global enterprises, scale high-quality employment and sustain long-term technology-led growth across key regions of the State.”

The state reiterated its focus on single-point facilitation, time-bound clearances, and predictable policy frameworks, positioning execution certainty as a key differentiator for investors.

RMZ’s Platform-Led Investment Approach

From RMZ’s perspective, the partnership reflects a platform-led strategy focused on building institutionally governed, mission-critical real assets.

“Andhra Pradesh is emerging as one of India’s most compelling destinations for next-generation digital and industrial infrastructure,” said Manoj Menda, Chairman – Supervisory Board, RMZ.

“The State’s clarity of vision, speed of decision-making, and commitment to balanced regional development give long-term investors the confidence to deploy capital at scale.”

Deepak Chhabria, President, RMZ Infrastructure, added that the collaboration builds on RMZ’s existing presence in the state and focuses on creating scalable, sustainable ecosystems that can attract global capital while delivering long-term economic value.

While large investment announcements are common at global forums like Davos, this partnership stands out for its multi-sector scope, spanning GCCs, hyperscale data centres, and industrial logistics, and its execution horizon of five to six years.

If realised as planned, the RMZ–Andhra Pradesh collaboration could play a defining role in shaping the state’s digital and industrial infrastructure landscape while reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for enterprise operations and next-generation digital workloads.