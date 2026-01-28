Data Privacy Day 2026: Why Trust Has Become the Real Digital Currency

Every digital interaction begins with an unspoken agreement. When we log into a platform, submit a form, or allow an app to access our data, we assume that what we share will be respected, protected, and used responsibly. For years, this trust was implicit, rarely questioned, and often taken for granted. Today, that assumption is being tested like never before.

Data Privacy Day 2026 arrives at a moment when organisations are collecting more data, moving it faster, and using it in far more powerful ways than before. Artificial intelligence, automation, cloud platforms and connected ecosystems have expanded what data can do. At the same time, regulators, customers and partners are demanding greater accountability over how data is handled. Privacy has moved from the margins of compliance teams into the core of business strategy.

Across industries, leaders now recognise that privacy is no longer just about avoiding penalties. It is about earning trust, enabling innovation responsibly, and sustaining digital growth in an era where confidence is fragile and easily lost.

From Legal Compliance To Engineered Trust

For a long time, privacy largely lived inside legal documents and consent forms that users rarely read. As Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, points out, data often sat in centralised systems with limited user visibility or control, reduced to a simple click on “I Agree.” That approach, he notes, is no longer viable in India.

With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and increasing regulatory scrutiny, organisations are now expected to clearly articulate why data is collected, how long it is retained, where it is stored, and who has access to it. At WazirX, this has meant a shift from what Shetty calls “legal privacy” to “engineered privacy.” Inspired by blockchain principles, trust is being built directly into systems through transparency, strict access controls, and privacy by design, rather than being treated as a post-facto legal safeguard.

This shift reflects a broader realisation across the technology ecosystem. Privacy can no longer be an afterthought. It must be embedded into architecture, code, and operational processes if organisations want to sustain user trust.

Privacy By Design Becomes A Business Imperative

According to Gaurav Rai, Assurance Automation Leader at EY Global Delivery Services India LLP, data privacy has evolved from a compliance requirement into one of the most defining business imperatives of our time. In India, stronger regulatory norms are reinforcing a trust-driven economy, pushing organisations to think beyond minimum compliance.

Rai emphasises the importance of privacy by design, embedding privacy into products and projects right from inception. When done proactively, privacy does not restrict the use of data. Instead, it enables stronger decision-making and unlocks data responsibly. As AI matures, responsible innovation will increasingly depend on high-quality data collected with consent and governed effectively.

Emerging technologies such as AI, biometrics, IoT and cloud platforms have added new layers of complexity to privacy management. Data proliferation and automation make safeguarding user rights more challenging, requiring adaptive privacy models, robust governance frameworks, algorithmic transparency, and cross-border data controls.

Rai also highlights the rise of privacy engineering as a specialised capability. These roles combine technical depth with operational discipline, signalling a shift where trust is not assumed but actively engineered into systems.

When Privacy Moves From Policy To Operations

In asset-intensive and globally connected industries, data privacy has become an operational necessity rather than a policy statement. Vikrant Sharma, IT Operations Manager at SBM Offshore India, observes that privacy is now fundamental to managing risk, resilience and trust across complex digital ecosystems.

As operational technology, enterprise systems and partner networks converge, data moves across borders and stakeholders at unprecedented speed. This has made privacy accountability as critical as safety and reliability. For organisations like SBM Offshore, embedding privacy by design into platforms, processes and governance models is essential for secure collaboration and regulatory compliance.

Sharma notes that strong privacy practices are not barriers to innovation. Instead, they enable sustainable digital transformation by allowing organisations to collaborate confidently, protect sensitive information, and maintain stakeholder trust in an increasingly interconnected world.

Privacy In The Age Of Agentic AI

The data privacy conversation is also being reshaped by advances in artificial intelligence. Sreeja Achuthan, Global Head of Data and Analytics at Ascendion, describes today’s privacy landscape as being driven by three converging forces: agentic AI, fractured global regulation, and a growing trust deficit among consumers.

Privacy is no longer just about protecting static records. It is about understanding how autonomous AI agents use data, where training data originates, and whether explicit consent exists for agentic use. With regulations such as India’s DPDP Act, the EU AI Act, and global privacy controls evolving rapidly, organisations can no longer rely on a single compliance playbook.

Achuthan stresses that modern systems must be engineered with privacy by design at their core. This not only ensures regulatory compliance but also builds the foundational trust required for the next generation of AI-driven systems. In a world where trust directly impacts customer retention, privacy has become a strategic differentiator.

Privacy As The Foundation Of Digital Confidence

In sectors undergoing rapid digital acceleration, privacy is increasingly viewed as the foundation on which scalable platforms are built. Vijay Gummadi, CEO of Autorox, frames every digital interaction as beginning with an unspoken promise that data will be honoured and handled with care.

At Autorox, privacy is engineered directly into AI-driven automotive solutions through secure cloud architectures, consent-based practices, and clear accountability across the data lifecycle. As the automotive aftermarket becomes more connected and data-intensive, privacy has shifted from risk mitigation to a catalyst for confidence and long-term partnerships.

Gummadi underscores that platforms managing critical operational and customer data must continually earn trust through diligent governance and constant vigilance. In this context, privacy is not a barrier to innovation, but the groundwork that allows digital ecosystems to grow responsibly.

Where The Privacy Conversation Is Headed

Data Privacy Day 2026 serves as a reminder that privacy is no longer optional, peripheral, or purely regulatory. It is central to how organisations design systems, deploy AI, collaborate across ecosystems, and earn trust in a digitally connected world.

What emerges clearly from industry voices is that the future of privacy lies in engineering, not paperwork. It lies in proactive design, transparent governance, and accountability embedded into technology itself. As data continues to power innovation, the organisations that succeed will be those that treat privacy as a strategic asset, not a compliance cost.

In an era defined by automation, AI and accelerating digital change, trust has become the real digital currency. Privacy is how that currency is earned, protected, and sustained.