Bengaluru’s Hical to supply control system assemblies for Rafale fighter jets

Dassault Aviation has signed a long-term contract with Bengaluru-based Hical Technologies to manufacture and supply high-precision control system assemblies for the Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft, on Monday.

Under the agreement, Hical Technologies will produce mission-critical electromechanical assemblies used in Rafale control systems, which must meet Dassault Aviation’s engineering, qualification and reliability standards.

The contract marks a step in India’s integration into global aerospace supply chains, particularly in precision engineering and high-value component manufacturing.

Bruno Coiffier, senior executive vice-president for procurement and purchasing at Dassault Aviation, said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on working with suppliers that meet strict quality and reliability requirements. “Hical Technologies has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and reliability,” Coiffier said.

Yashas Jaiveer, managing director of Hical Technologies, said the agreement reflects the company’s investments in engineering and precision manufacturing. “Being entrusted with critical products for the Rafale fighter aircraft reflects the progress of Indian aerospace manufacturing,” Jaiveer said.

The companies said the agreement also strengthens industrial collaboration between India and France in aerospace and defence manufacturing.

The Rafale fighter jet, designed and produced by Dassault Aviation, is currently operated by several air forces including the Indian Air Force. Hical Technologies manufactures high-precision electromechanical systems and supplies components to global aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers.