Cybage Software appoints Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President

Cybage Software has appoints Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President, the technology consulting firm announced recently.

Krishnamoorthy brings over 25 years of experience in technology business development, strategy, and delivery operations. He has previously worked on building digital, data, and AI-focused business units across multiple geographies.

"Cybage is at a significant point in its evolution, with a clear mandate to scale while continuing to deliver measurable value to our clients," said Arun Nathani, CEO and Managing Director of Cybage Software. "Badhri brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, operational precision, and deep expertise in building technology-led businesses at scale."

The appointment comes as the Pune-based company looks to expand its market presence and enhance its technology offerings. Nathani said Krishnamoorthy's leadership will be important as the company focuses on expansion and developing new capabilities.

In his new role, Krishnamoorthy said his priorities will include scaling the company's operations globally while maintaining its delivery standards and organizational culture. "The opportunity ahead is to scale these strengths globally by incubating and expanding the right capabilities and consistently delivering measurable outcomes for clients," he said.

Cybage, founded over 30 years ago, provides outsourced product engineering services. The company employs approximately 7,500 professionals and serves more than 250 clients across media, travel, retail, logistics, healthcare, and fintech sectors, it said.

The firm specializes in cloud-native platform development and legacy system modernization. It uses a proprietary workforce management platform called Excelshore to manage its operations and delivery processes, it said.