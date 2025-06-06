CtrlS Powers BSE’s Digital Core, to Process Over 700 Crore Daily Transactions

CtrlS Datacenters, Asia’s largest Rated‑4 datacenter operator, has announced a strategic partnership with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), powering the critical digital infrastructure that enables India’s premier financial institution to process over 700 crore transactions daily and serve more than 11 crore investors across India’s growing economy.

This collaboration highlights the crucial role of data centers in enabling secure, uninterrupted, and high-speed trading in modern financial markets. As trading has evolved to fully electronic platforms, exchanges like BSE depend on robust, high-performance infrastructure to maintain transaction integrity, investor trust, and market continuity.

A Backbone for Financial Sovereignty

CtrlS Datacenters’ resilient, high-availability infrastructure underpins BSE’s mission-critical operations. It ensures seamless access to India’s financial markets and supports the exchange’s vision for sustainable growth. In doing so, CtrlS is enabling BSE to uphold its legacy as Asia’s first and largest stock exchange, in an era where milliseconds define market opportunity and trust.

“The scale and criticality of BSE’s operations represent not just a technological challenge, but a responsibility to India’s economic sovereignty and growth,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters. “Every transaction processed through our infrastructure impacts investors, businesses, and ultimately, the nation’s financial health. We’ve engineered our solutions to deliver microsecond-level performance, ironclad security, and uncompromising reliability. As India advances toward a $5 trillion economy, we are honored to be BSE’s trusted technology partner supporting the very backbone of India’s financial ecosystem.”

BSE's Trust in Infrastructure Excellence

Established in 1875, BSE has evolved over 150 years into a global financial powerhouse—ranked sixth in the world by market capitalization at ₹400 lakh crore ($4.6 trillion USD), with over 5,500 listed companies. The Sensex, its flagship index, is India’s most recognized market barometer. BSE has led the way in innovation across financial services, including derivatives, SME funding, mutual funds, and India’s first international exchange—India INX at GIFT City, offering 22-hour trading.

“We ensure that the technology powering BSE is world-class and capable of supporting critical transactions at scale,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE. “Our digital fabric is only as strong as its infrastructure. That’s why we trust CtrlS. It’s not just their globally benchmarked data centers—it’s their commitment to sustainable growth and shared vision for a developed India. CtrlS empowers BSE’s digital ambitions while aligning with our national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

With this partnership, CtrlS and BSE together reaffirm their roles as foundational forces in India’s financial architecture—committed to resilience, innovation, and inclusive growth.