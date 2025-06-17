CrowdStrike Launches Falcon for AWS to Boost Cloud Incident Response

CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response at AWS re:Inforce 2025, a new program that provides AWS Security Incident Response customers with industry-leading cyber protection from the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform at preferred rates in the AWS Marketplace. This program delivers AI-powered incident response to help organizations respond to incidents faster, reduce risk, and strengthen their cloud security posture, while providing joint customers significant cost savings and a seamlessly integrated security workflow – all managed within their existing AWS environment.

The growing speed and complexity of cyberattacks now outpace traditional response efforts, especially in rapidly evolving cloud environments. With the Falcon platform, organizations detect 96% more threats in half the time and investigate incidents 66% faster – significantly improving their ability to stop breaches. The Falcon platform's advanced threat detection capabilities complement AWS Security Incident Response's automated triage and investigation workflow, creating a comprehensive solution that spans the entire security incident lifecycle. This bundled offering gives joint customers streamlined procurement while enhancing their overall security posture through the trusted, highly available, and secure AWS infrastructure.

AI-Powered Response That Meets the Speed of Cloud Threats

“Speed is everything in cybersecurity. When cloud intrusions spread at ever-accelerating speeds, organizations can’t afford to wait hours – or days – for help,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response puts the proven protection of the Falcon platform into the hands of AWS customers the moment they need it, making AI-powered incident response faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever.”

"In the evolving threat landscape, cloud security needs to be powerful, practical, and properly priced," said Hart Rossman, Director of Security Incident Response at AWS. "Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response checks all three boxes – integrating CrowdStrike's AI-native Falcon platform with our enterprise-grade security services at optimized pricing through AWS Marketplace, creating exceptional value for our joint customers.”

Integrated Protection and Streamlined Procurement via AWS

CrowdStrike offerings are available in AWS Marketplace and are now verified as being Deployed on AWS. Customers can benefit from the Falcon platform while leveraging the security, reliability, and operational excellence of AWS infrastructure. This designation reinforces CrowdStrike’s commitment to helping global AWS customers maximize the value of their cloud investments through streamlined procurement and deployment.