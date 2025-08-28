CrowdStrike Acquires Onum to Supercharge Next-Gen SIEM

CrowdStrike announced its intent to acquire Onum, a pioneer in real-time telemetry pipeline management. This acquisition evolves the Falcon Next-Gen SIEM into the definitive data foundation for agentic security and IT operations, eliminating onboarding friction while delivering autonomous detection capabilities.

"Our Next-Gen SIEM is the engine that powers the modern SOC, and data is the fuel that makes the engine run," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Onum is both a pipeline and a filter, which will stream high-quality, filtered data directly into the platform to drive autonomous cybersecurity at scale. This is how we stop breaches at the speed of AI while giving customers complete control over their entire data ecosystem – well beyond cybersecurity."

Onum's Autonomous Intelligence at the Data Source

Built on a proprietary stateless, in-memory architecture, Onum is the perfect complement to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. The platform offers unparalleled speed, scale, and efficiency in onboarding to the Falcon Next-Gen SIEM while giving customers control of their security and observability data. Onum brings Falcon's AI-powered detections directly to third-party data sources through in-pipeline analysis, starting detection before data even enters the Falcon platform.

Onum delivers transformational advantages across three critical dimensions:

Speed: Delivers up to five times more events per second than its nearest competitor and processes security and observability data in real-time versus legacy batch and store methods.

Cost: Smart filtering reduces data storage costs by up to 50% through intelligent optimization.

Superior Outcomes: Real-time pipeline detection starts before data enters the Falcon platform, delivering up to 70% faster incident response with 40% less ingestion overhead.

Eliminating the Data Migration Bottleneck

Previously, migrating data into a Next-Gen SIEM was a long process in SOC transformation, often requiring third-party tools. The Onum acquisition eliminates the data migration bottleneck, removing friction and cost, and delivering native data streaming and in-pipeline detection within the Falcon platform.

"Onum was founded on the belief that pipelines should do more than transport data, they should transform data into real-time intelligence,” said Pedro Castillo, founder and CEO of Onum. “By joining CrowdStrike, we can deliver this vision at unprecedented scale to accelerate SOC transformation on a global scale. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in defining real-time telemetry pipeline management, and we look forward to bringing that innovation to the Falcon platform.”

Outlook

CrowdStrike's acquisition of Onum is a strategic move that significantly enhances its Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, positioning it as the definitive data platform for modern security operations centers (SOCs). By integrating Onum's real-time data pipeline, CrowdStrike is set to deliver on its vision of autonomous cybersecurity, where threats are detected and responded to at the speed of AI. This acquisition not only eliminates a major barrier to customer adoption but also solidifies CrowdStrike's leadership in an industry that is rapidly moving toward a future defined by real-time intelligence, automation, and proactive defense.

Explainers

Next-Gen SIEM: A next-generation Security Information and Event Management platform that uses AI and automation to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, helping security teams detect and respond to threats faster and more efficiently than traditional systems.

Telemetry Pipeline: A system that collects, processes, and transports large volumes of data from various sources (endpoints, cloud workloads, network devices) to a central platform for analysis.

Agentic Security: An advanced form of AI-driven cybersecurity where autonomous software agents, or "agents," are designed to perform complex security tasks, such as threat hunting and incident response, with minimal human intervention.