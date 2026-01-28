Cropin launches AI-driven ecosystem for global agri-food supply chains

Cropin has launched the “Cropin Ecosystem”, a digital platform targeting large consumer goods companies, retailers, commodity traders, and food processors that rely on agricultural supply chains, on 27 January, 2026, (Tuesday).

The Bengaluru-based agri-tech company, founded in 2010 builds AI-based software for agriculture and food systems where the platform is designed to help enterprises manage risks linked to crop production, procurement, and climate volatility by bringing together data, artificial intelligence, and enterprise software into a single system.

It has partnered with Google Cloud, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Wipro, Global HITSS, Planet Labs, The Weather Company, and several development organizations including the Gates Foundation, the Global Environment Facility, the World Bank, and the International Finance Corporation.

The ecosystem took over a decade to develop and brings together different types of businesses that source agricultural raw materials such as grains, fruits, vegetables, and other commodities at scale.

Google Cloud provides the infrastructure and AI capabilities, including generative AI and agentic AI for forecasting. BCG handles strategy and helps define business outcomes. Wipro and Global HITSS manage the technical integration and help companies scale the system globally.

Sashikumar Sreedharan, managing director of Google Cloud India, said solving agriculture's complex challenges required bringing together industry leaders and using AI to transform data into predictive intelligence for a more resilient food system.

Satellite data comes from Planet Labs, Sentinel-2, Landsat/NASA, and MODIS, combined with data collected from farms. Weather and climate data is supplied by Meteomatics, The Weather Company, Google Weather, and ERA5 to help predict risks like droughts or crop diseases. The Gates Foundation and multilateral organizations guide the implementation to align with food security and climate goals.

The system also pulls in data from IoT sensors, drones, and farm machinery to give companies a complete picture of what's happening on the ground.

The platform connects farm-level data with existing corporate systems like SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce. This means procurement, supply chain, and sustainability teams can see the same information about crop conditions and forecasts.

Krishna Kumar, Cropin's founder and CEO, said traditional supply chains were no longer sufficient given climate change, pests, diseases, and market fluctuations. He said the ecosystem aims to create "truly 21st-century food systems" and can help companies transform their operations in less than six months.

The platform is designed to address fragmented agricultural data, supply chain disruptions, and climate risks. It uses AI to forecast supply issues and reduce market risks, brings together data from multiple sources, and incorporates climate-smart farming practices. The system also aims to help make farming more predictable and profitable for farmers.

Cropin said the platform can be set up within months. The company said it works with more than 100 business customers and has digitized 30 million acres of farmland, affecting over 7 million farmers worldwide. Its database covers 400 crops and 10,000 crop varieties across 103 countries, with data on over 1 billion acres of farmland globally, it said.

The company plans to expand the ecosystem by adding more technology providers, AI companies, IoT and drone providers, research institutions, NGOs, and development agencies.