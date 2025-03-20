CRED Rabbit Hole Challenge: A ₹50 Lakh Opportunity for AI Engineers

CRED has unveiled the CRED Rabbit Hole Challenge, a high-stakes AI hackathon designed to push the boundaries of innovation. Set to take place in Bangalore from April 4-6, 2025, this three-day event invites India’s top engineering minds to develop groundbreaking AI solutions using world-class infrastructure from AWS and YOTTA.

Advertisment

Key Highlights:

• Winner Takes ₹50 Lakh: One AI engineer will walk away with a grand cash prize.

• Top 3 to Earn Shakti Cloud Credits: Lucrative cloud computing resources from YOTTA.

• Exclusive Access: Shortlisted engineers get AWS cloud infrastructure & NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

• Expert Mentorship: CRED leaders and AI experts to guide participants.

Unlocking the Future of AI Innovation

Advertisment

Engineers with a minimum of five years of experience in software development can apply for this exclusive opportunity. Participants will gain access to an isolated development environment, AWS credits, dedicated code repositories, security review support, and GitHub integration courtesy of CRED.

As the AI Innovation Partner, YOTTA is offering more than 3,000 hours of NVIDIA H100 GPUs through its Shakti Cloud platform, enabling engineers to accelerate their projects using industry-leading AI computing power. The top three engineers will also receive additional Shakti Cloud credits as part of YOTTA’s accelerator program.

Exclusive Selection and Rewards

CRED’s AI experts will shortlist up to 50 engineers from across India, covering travel and accommodation for selected participants. The hackathon will culminate in a single winner receiving ₹50 lakh, with all shortlisted participants gaining hands-on mentorship from CRED leaders and a selection of real-world AI problem statements to tackle.

Advertisment

“With AI, we're witnessing a transformation as profound as the introduction of electricity," said Kunal Shah, Founder, of CRED. "Through CRED Rabbit Hole Challenge, we're encouraging India’s best engineers to take the 'red pill' and dive deep into the transformative world of AI."

This hackathon aligns with CRED’s vision of becoming an AI-first organization, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance consumer experience, security, compliance, and operational efficiency. The company has already integrated AI into multiple aspects of its platform to accelerate innovation and developer productivity.

Aspiring engineers can apply now at www.cred.club/rabbit-hole. Applications close on March 24, 2025, and selected participants will be notified by March 26, 2025.