CRED and IndusInd Bank Launch RuPay Credit Card for E-Commerce Rewards

CRED, in partnership with IndusInd Bank and RuPay, has launched a new co-branded credit card program. The first product under this initiative is the CRED IndusInd Bank RuPay credit card, designed to provide higher rewards on online shopping and flexible redemption across the CRED ecosystem.

Rewards Structure and Redemption Options

Cardholders will earn rewards equivalent to 5% of all e-commerce spends and 1% on offline transactions, including through CRED Scan and Pay. Points can be redeemed across:

500+ merchants within the CRED Pay network

2,000+ products on the CRED Store

Flight bookings powered by ixigo

Hotel bookings via Expedia, with access to 8,00,000+ properties

Each point earned is equivalent to one rupee. The card also features automatic points application where relevant.

The card comes with no joining fee and features a simplified two-minute digital application process.

Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, said, “The creditworthy deserve the freedom of choice. The new CRED credit card program turns every online spend into an act of self-expression, with rewards that follow taste, not terms. Instant redemption upgrades every transaction, merging product, platform, and privilege into a seamless lifestyle extension.”

Soumitra Sen, Country Head – Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank, added, “The IndusInd–CRED partnership is a natural fit – both brands share a DNA of innovation, exclusivity, and premium experiences. CRED brings a highly curated, digital-native community, while IndusInd brings the banking pedigree, credit expertise, and lifestyle benefits. Together, this co-brand will capture the fast-growing e-commerce and affluent spend segment, positioning the card as the default choice at checkout and reinforcing our leadership in the premium consumer space.”

Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, stated, “RuPay is committed to building payment experiences that reflect the aspirations of India’s digital-first consumers. The launch of the CRED IndusInd Credit Card marks another step in that journey, bringing flexibility, instant rewards, and seamless redemption into everyday use. As more users adopt credit cards for e-commerce and beyond, RuPay will continue to enable offerings that combine trust, innovation, and choice for cardholders. Features like credit cards on UPI further illustrate how we are expanding access and convenience for consumers nationwide.”