Core Integra Launches AI-Driven Compliance Tracker for Manufacturing

Core Integra, a labour law compliance and RegTech company, has launched an advanced Compliance Tracker for the manufacturing and automotive sectors within its flagship platform, Ctrl F. Designed to enhance regulatory adherence, streamline compliance management, and mitigate risks, the solution boosts operational efficiency by up to 30% through automation and real-time regulatory tracking.

Simplifying Compliance

With over 1,500 labour laws and regulatory notifications issued across India annually, organizations in the manufacturing and automotive sectors face mounting compliance challenges. Core Integra’s future-tech-enabled Compliance Tracker simplifies this process by offering real-time regulatory updates, intelligent risk assessments, and automated reporting—ensuring seamless compliance with evolving legal frameworks while reducing manual effort.

“As regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, businesses require smarter solutions to stay ahead. By integrating AI-powered tracking within Ctrl F, we empower companies with proactive compliance management, reducing the risk of non-compliance and penalties while significantly enhancing efficiency,” said Sandesh Chitnis, CEO, Core Integra.

The Compliance Tracker provides real-time monitoring of regulatory changes across labour laws, taxation, and environmental policies, ensuring businesses stay effortlessly updated. With proactive risk assessments, the system identifies potential non-compliance issues and generates instant alerts along with recommended corrective actions. Customizable dashboards offer role-based insights tailored for legal, HR, and operations teams, enhancing decision-making and accountability. Additionally, the tracker seamlessly integrates with enterprise systems, enabling smooth implementation without disrupting existing workflows.

The compliance automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12–15% over the next five years, with increasing adoption across industries. Core Integra’s latest innovation aligns with this trend, helping businesses navigate regulatory complexities more efficiently while optimizing resource allocation and minimizing compliance-related disruptions.