Cognizant Debuts TriZetto AI Gateway to Power the Next Generation of AI in Healthcare

Cognizant has recently announced the official launch of the TriZetto AI Gateway, a foundational product designed to seamlessly embed generative AI capabilities across Cognizant’s TriZetto ecosystem. This new solution is a significant milestone in Cognizant’s mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery and accelerate digital transformation by equipping organizations with the tools they need to thrive in the era of AI.

Enabling Secure and Scalable AI Integration

The TriZetto AI Gateway was created to tackle a major challenge for enterprises: securely and compliantly integrating AI into complex software environments. As companies adopt generative AI, they face pressure to safeguard data, meet regulatory requirements, and maintain operational agility. This new gateway simplifies the process by providing a single, secure access point for all TriZetto software to interact with AI agents based on client-defined governance. It is designed to power dozens of AI agents across the TriZetto portfolio, with many more currently in development.

Early adopters have already reported significant time savings per care manager case, allowing for more clinical time to be spent with patients. They have also seen faster training and onboarding times for claims processors. The TriZetto AI Gateway includes enterprise-grade features like identity management, single sign-on (SSO), role-based access controls, and cost transparency.

This new product also serves as the technical foundation for the TriZetto Assistant, an embedded feature that allows users to access generative AI directly within TriZetto interfaces. Designed to complement human workflows, the Assistant leverages enterprise data to simplify complex procedures and automate routine tasks across claims, care management, and configuration.

“The TriZetto AI Gateway is not just a connector—it’s the foundation of our agentic AI strategy,” said Craig Mengert, Chief Executive of TriZetto. “It allows us to embed intelligence into every layer of TriZetto’s portfolio, from care management to claims and customer service, while giving clients configurable control over their AI infrastructure.”

“With the TriZetto AI Gateway and the TriZetto Assistant, we’re enabling a new class of intelligent operations—modular, secure, and deeply embedded in the healthcare ecosystem,” said Diana Sonbay-Benli, VP and Chief Product Officer at Cognizant. “It’s a leap forward in how we deliver value to our clients and their members and patients.”

The TriZetto AI Gateway is part of the August 2025 release and will be licensed exclusively to clients who are already using TriZetto products. This ensures a seamless integration and consistent governance across all deployments.

Advertisment

TriZetto is Cognizant’s flagship portfolio of healthcare products and platforms. Payers and providers use these solutions to manage claims, care, and member services for over 200 million members and 875,000 providers. By automating high-volume tasks like claims adjudication and prior authorizations, TriZetto solutions reduce administrative burden, allowing healthcare teams to focus more on their members and patients.