CloudSEK Exposes PrintSteal: Massive KYC Document Fraud Network

CloudSEK, a leading AI-driven cybersecurity intelligence firm, has exposed a sophisticated criminal network involved in the mass production and distribution of fraudulent Know Your Customer (KYC) documents across India. This operation, dubbed "PrintSteal" by CloudSEK, primarily targets the Indian government's Common Service Centre (CSC) initiative, creating unauthorized websites that impersonate legitimate CSC portals. These websites offer critical KYC services, such as Aadhaar downloads and address updates, at minimal fees while bypassing standard security protocols.

Scope of the PrintSteal Operation

Active Since 2021: The PrintSteal network has been operational for at least three years.

Massive Scale: The fraudulent operation has over 1,800 domains, with at least 600 active websites facilitating the generation of counterfeit KYC documents.

Fake Document Factory: Over 167,391 fake documents have been generated, including 156,000+ fake birth certificates.

Criminal Network: More than 2,727 registered operators, primarily local mobile shops and cyber cafés, are involved in distributing these fraudulent documents.

Financial Gains: The platform under investigation (crrsg.site) has generated an estimated ₹40 lakh in revenue, highlighting the profitability of the operation.

Sophisticated Infrastructure:

Encrypted communication via Telegram



Illicit APIs to access Aadhaar and PAN data



Structured payment system



Pre-built templates for quick document generation

Geographic Reach: The operation spans across 24 states in India, with the highest activity in:

Bihar – 55.9%



Uttar Pradesh – 22.6%

How the PrintSteal Scam Works?

Fake Websites: Scammers create websites that mimic official government sites like the Common Service Centre (CSC) to trick unsuspecting users. Easy Access: These fake sites offer "KYC services" (Aadhaar/PAN issuance) at low prices to attract users. Hidden Network: The scammers partner with local cyber cafés and mobile shops that act as middlemen. Data Input: Operators enter users' personal details into the fake platform. Document Forgery: The system generates fraudulent documents using pre-designed templates. Fake QR Codes: QR codes redirect to fraudulent verification sites, making the documents appear legitimate. Profit Sharing: Middlemen pay a small fee per document, charge customers a higher price, and pocket the difference. Evasion Tactics: Scammers frequently change domains and use encrypted messaging apps to avoid detection.

CloudSEK’s Response and Recommendations

"The ease with which these fake documents are being generated and sold highlights a major cybersecurity and regulatory challenge. The scale of this operation and the ease with which it can generate fake KYC documents is alarming. It is crucial for the government, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity firms to work together to dismantle this network and protect citizens from identity theft and financial fraud," said a CloudSEK security researcher.

CloudSEK's report provides detailed countermeasures, including:

Immediate law enforcement action to investigate and prosecute key actors.

to investigate and prosecute key actors. Takedown operations for fraudulent domains and websites in collaboration with hosting providers.

for fraudulent domains and websites in collaboration with hosting providers. Disrupting the affiliate network through targeted investigations and public awareness campaigns.

through targeted investigations and public awareness campaigns. Strengthening security measures for KYC services, including enhanced authentication.

for KYC services, including enhanced authentication. Public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the dangers of fraudulent KYC websites.

to educate citizens about the dangers of fraudulent KYC websites. International cooperation to combat cybercrime at a global level.

CloudSEK urges the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal data with unverified websites or individuals. Anyone with information about the PrintSteal operation is encouraged to contact law enforcement authorities.