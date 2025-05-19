Cloud Security Incidents Surge in India: 85% Firms Hit, Says Aviatrix

Eighty-five percent of organizations in India reported a cloud-security incident of some kind in the last 12 months, according to new research unveiled today by Aviatrix, the cloud network security company.

Data breaches (57%) and unauthorized access (43%) were two of the most common incidents, as cloud network security remains a critical concern for enterprises in India faced with frequent security breaches and prolific threat actors. Breaches related to misconfigurations within cloud firewall settings were a significant issue for 70% of respondents. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Indian respondents admitted being very concerned about the financial impact of such breaches.

The research uncovers limitations within traditional security models and emphasizes the need for more innovative next-generation cloud network security strategies to enhance resilience beyond Cloud Service Providers’ (CSPs) native capabilities. It examines how this approach provides organizations with greater confidence as they navigate the complexities of modern digital environments.

Nearly nine in ten (88%) respondents surveyed are utilizing native cloud provider firewalls, with Kubernetes firewall solutions being widely adopted in India. Surprisingly, despite the high frequency of reported breaches, Indian respondents demonstrated a high level of confidence in managing cloud workloads.

“Right now, the only thing outpacing India’s digital growth is cyber risk. The scale and speed of transformation over the past 10 years in the country is extraordinary. But unfortunately, cyber threats are rising just as fast, if not faster. And that’s the reality of the world we live in today,” said Scott Leatherman, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix.

“Clearly, with the level of cloud security incidents Indian enterprises are experiencing, they need to adopt a cloud-native approach to network security. Traditional perimeter-based security models don’t apply in the cloud anymore. There is no fixed perimeter; every service is exposed on the public internet by design. This means CISOs need to rethink their strategies to secure this borderless world. They also need to consider how they will maintain robust, high-visibility network security while still embracing the flexibility and scale that cloud offers.”

The research was undertaken in April 2025, with Aviatrix surveying more than 800 enterprise IT professionals across the USA and India (407 in India) working in organizations with over 2,000 employees.

Key Takeaways

Hidden Costs and Cloud Billing Complexities:Unexpected costs remain a challenge for two-thirds (66%) of respondents in India, with 6% incurring costs over $500,000. Indian respondents expressed greater interest in consumption-based billing solutions compared to their USA counterparts.

Cloud Complexity: Indian respondents are grappling with greater complexity in managing hybrid cloud connectivity (38% versus 30% in the USA), with 63% experiencing cloud-networking-related outages in the past year.

Demand for Cloud Skills: As cloud complexity grows, 84% of Indian respondents underscore the importance of having the appropriate level of skills for successful cloud strategies.

Aviatrix's research sheds light on the growing need for comprehensive security solutions that address challenges in multicloud and hybrid environments. By providing innovative strategies and advanced tools, Aviatrix is committed to empowering organizations to protect their cloud workloads and optimize their cloud infrastructure.

Increased Traction in India

Mahesh Raghava, VP of Engineering and India Site Leader at Aviatrix, adds: “We've seen rapid growth in India, with a 4x increase in hiring over the last year. We have a highly charged team, full of enthusiasm and energy who all collaborate and contribute to the bottom line of our parent company. Aviatrix India comprises highly talented professionals with a strong focus on diversity, a Center of Excellence with complete site charter, ownership, and deliverables backed by a strong leadership team in the field of cloud, networking, and security. We are keen to help our customers overcome the challenges of securely operating in a modern hybrid and multicloud environment.”