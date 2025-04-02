CleverTap Partners with Infobip for Immersive and Interactive Customer Experiences

CleverTap, the all-in-one customer engagement platform, today announced the introduction of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging through its partnership with Infobip, a global leader in cloud communications. This addition enables CleverTap customers to deliver visually captivating messages leveraging high-quality images, videos, carousels, and suggested actions. Additionally, it facilitates real-time, two-way conversations with customers, empowering brands to elevate their conversational marketing use cases and build lasting connections.

Fostering Interactice Experiences

RCS offers rich, interactive customer experiences (CX) and enhances customer connection, making it a genuine game changer for businesses. According to recent reports, RCS now boasts 1.2 billion monthly active users across more than 60 countries. Moreover, Apple’s support for RCS from iOS 18 onwards further expands its reach, enabling seamless communication to iPhone and Android users and potentially growing the user base to over 2 billion by late 2025.

Beyond engagement, RCS helps build trust by enabling brands to communicate with verified brand identities and deliver customized messaging experiences. Brands can also build highly effective engagement strategies and optimize their campaign performance with detailed analytics including read receipts and real-time feedback. These features allow them to optimize campaign performance while fostering customer loyalty.

Anand Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CleverTap, said, “RCS represents the future of brand-customer interactions—dynamic, interactive, and personalized experiences that continuously evolve with consumer expectations. By integrating RCS into our omnichannel platform, we’re empowering businesses to elevate their customer interactions to the next level. Our partnership with Infobip helps us realize this vision and ensures that businesses can continuously meet and exceed customer needs.”

With CleverTap, brands can take RCS Messaging to the next level through:

Customer Data & Analytics: Create segments based on past, real-time, and predicted actions and leverage cohorts, funnels, and pivots to gain detailed insights into user behavior and measure campaign impact.

Create segments based on past, real-time, and predicted actions and leverage cohorts, funnels, and pivots to gain detailed insights into user behavior and measure campaign impact. Experimentation & Optimization: Improve campaign outcomes with continuous experimentation powered by AI along with A/B and Multivariate testing.

Improve campaign outcomes with continuous experimentation powered by AI along with A/B and Multivariate testing. Omnichannel Orchestration: Seamlessly integrate RCS into your broader engagement strategy across channels—including email, push notifications, SMS, WhatsApp, and more to unify the customer journey across the entire customer lifecycle.

Seamlessly integrate RCS into your broader engagement strategy across channels—including email, push notifications, SMS, WhatsApp, and more to unify the customer journey across the entire customer lifecycle. Personalization: Incorporate contextual information into your communication in real-time, and even recommend new products based on similar customers’ recent transactions—delivering a uniquely tailored experience for individual customers.

Veselin Vuković, Chief Alliances Officer, Infobip said, “Our partnership with CleverTap unlocks new opportunities for businesses to fully integrate RCS alongside other channels into their omnichannel offerings. By combining our robust channel capabilities with CleverTap’s advanced orchestration and personalization engine, we are empowering businesses to enhance their conversational marketing experiences, drive real-time engagement through AI-powered automation, and deliver highly personalized interactions that strengthen customer relationships and support long-term growth.

With RCS messaging now on CleverTap, businesses can easily create, manage, and track all their campaigns from one unified platform —seamlessly transforming brand communication into a more interactive and engaging experience for their end customers.