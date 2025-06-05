Check Point Launches AI-Driven Branch Firewalls With 4X Protection

Check Point Software Technologies has announced significant upgrades to its Quantum Force Security Gateway lineup. All existing Quantum Force Security Gateways for data centers and perimeters are receiving a 15%-25% performance boost in threat prevention throughput via a software update—no hardware changes needed.

At the same time, the company launched four new AI-powered Quantum Force Branch Office Security Gateways, engineered for enterprise-grade firewall protection with up to 4x faster threat prevention than previous models.

Branch Offices: The New Cyber Battleground

The new firewalls deliver a 99.9% threat block rate, ultra-fast cloud application performance, and are SD-WAN-optimized to support hybrid networks and distributed workforces. Check Point Research (CPR) reports that branch offices now face 713 weekly attack attempts on average per location, up 36% from the previous year. Notably, 50% of these branches face active vulnerability exploit attempts, underscoring the urgency of robust, scalable security at the edge.

Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point, said, “Check Point’s new Quantum Force Branch Office Security Gateways are built for speed, simplicity, and security. They're 4x faster, SD-WAN optimized, and leverage our latest AI-powered threat prevention. And with automatic software upgrades, our existing customers benefit from performance improvements without replacing hardware.”

Enterprise-Grade Edge Security with AI as a Force Multiplier

Modern branch offices are often customer-facing and cloud-connected—making them prime targets for cyberattacks. According to Check Point’s 2025 Security Report, global cyberattacks have risen 44% YoY, amplifying the need for resilient security solutions that don’t compromise user experience.

Chris Konrad, VP of Global Cyber at World Wide Technology (WWT), stated: “Check Point’s next-gen Quantum Force Gateways empower us to secure our customers’ branch operations with AI-enhanced protection. These innovations help clients reduce risk, streamline operations, and scale securely across hybrid environments.”

Key Features of Check Point’s Quantum Force Branch Gateways

4x Threat Prevention Throughput: Delivers industry-best 99.9% block rate (Miercom’s 2025 benchmark).

Optimized for Cloud and SD-WAN: Supports SaaS performance with up to 10X network expansion (to 10 GbE) and 2X port density.

Unified Zero-Trust Management: Centralized control across enterprise, branch, cloud, and campus environments.