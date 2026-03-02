ChatGPT Passes 900 Million Weekly Users as Paid Base Grows

When OpenAI first released ChatGPT, it was framed as an experiment in conversational AI. That framing no longer holds. With more than 900 million weekly active users and 50 million paying subscribers, ChatGPT has quietly crossed into a different role: the default entry point for interacting with artificial intelligence.

That shift was underlined this week by Nick Turley, Vice-President and Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, who said the milestone reflects how widely the product is being used.

“ChatGPT just crossed 900M weekly users and 50M paying subscribers. The part I love most is seeing how differently people use it,” Turley wrote.

For a lot of people, ChatGPT is where they start with AI – writing, building, doing research, planning trips, shopping, or getting tasks done.



For many users, ChatGPT is no longer a destination. It is where work begins, drafting documents, writing code, planning trips, researching topics, shopping, or simply getting tasks done. In effect, OpenAI has built not just a chatbot but an interface layer between people and AI systems.

Usage Growth Is Now Feeding the Product Loop

OpenAI says January and February are on track to become the largest months for new subscriber additions in the company’s history. The rise in paid users suggests ChatGPT is moving beyond curiosity-driven use into habitual, repeat workflows.

Turley pointed to a feedback loop emerging from this scale.

“As more people use ChatGPT, we learn faster too. That shows up in the product: quicker responses, better reliability, and answers that feel more natural,” he said.

This matters in enterprise and developer contexts. When a tool becomes the first place users turn to, expectations change. Reliability, latency and consistency start to matter as much as model capability. ChatGPT’s growth curve indicates it is being tested daily across a wide range of real-world use cases, from students and freelancers to small businesses and large organisations.

Capital, India, and the Stakes Ahead

The surge in usage comes alongside one of the largest private fundraising rounds globally. OpenAI recently raised $110 billion at a pre-money valuation of $730 billion, with the round led by Amazon and participation from Nvidia and SoftBank. Amazon committed $50 billion, while SoftBank and Nvidia invested $30 billion each.

India has emerged as a critical market in this expansion. During his visit to the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year, Sam Altman, Chief Executive of OpenAI, said the country now accounts for around 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users, making it the company’s second-largest market after the United States. Adoption spans students, developers, small businesses and enterprises, reinforcing ChatGPT’s position as a general-purpose AI layer rather than a niche productivity tool.

At the same time, OpenAI and Microsoft have clarified that the new funding does not alter their existing strategic partnership, which remains in line with their October 2025 update.

Taken together, the numbers point to a broader shift. ChatGPT is no longer just scaling users; it is shaping how people expect to access AI. In that sense, the milestone is less about a headline figure and more about position. OpenAI has placed ChatGPT at the front door of the AI economy, and millions are walking through it every week.