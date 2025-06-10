ChatGPT is Down in India and in Many Regions in the World

ChatGPT is down in India and many places across the world, unable to process the prompts across the world. Even my ‘Hello’ prompt, before publishing this story took ages to process.

Advertisment

Data from Down Detector also show the current outage. OpenAI has acknowledged the disruption and is actively investigating the elevated error rates and latency across its services, including ChatGPT, the Sora text-to-video AI tool, and associated APIs . The company's status page indicates that recovery efforts are ongoing.

Screen grab from Down Detector, showing the outage.

Advertisment

ChatGPT Global Outage

ChatGPT is currently experiencing a widespread outage affecting users globally, including in India. Reports began surfacing around 3 AM ET on June 10, 2025, and the issues persist as of now. Users are encountering error messages such as “Hmm… something seems to have gone wrong” and “A network error occurred”

Some users have reported that existing projects in ChatGPT are still accessible, albeit with slower response times. However, general prompts and new interactions are largely unavailable at this time .

Advertisment

If you're experiencing issues, you're not alone. OpenAI has not yet provided a specific timeline for resolution. For real-time updates, you can monitor the official OpenAI status page.