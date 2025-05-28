Celonis Hosts First Process Intelligence Day in Bengaluru

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, hosted its inaugural Process Intelligence (PI) Day in Bengaluru, underscoring its growing commitment to India as a core innovation and go-to-market hub. The event followed the company’s recent announcement to expand its operations in India.

Celonis co-founder and co-CEO Alex Rinke, President and Board Director Carsten Thoma, and Chief Customer Officer & President, Celonis India, Malhar Kamdar, were present to mark this milestone, demonstrating the company’s focus on India as a key hub for innovation, talent, and go-to-market (GTM) execution.

“India is the future for AI + PI,” said Kamdar in his keynote. “India is becoming the global epicenter of process-powered enterprise AI. Celonis Process Intelligence gives AI the process knowledge and business context it needs to tackle business-critical challenges like mitigating supply chain risks, optimizing inventory, and navigating tariffs. That’s why we say: there’s no AI without PI.”

Kamdar emphasized India’s exceptional momentum and strategic importance:

India hosts over 2,000 Global Capability Centers (GCCs), accounting for 60% of the world’s total, enabling global innovation.

More than 1,000 Global System Integrators (GSIs) and consulting firms are expanding their presence in India to support enterprise AI and digital transformation.

India boasts the world’s largest future-ready tech talent pool accelerating AI adoption at scale.

“India’s scale, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit position it to become a global AI leader,” said Vasant Rao, Managing Director, IDC India & South Asia.

Sandeep Ramakrishna, Vice President – Digital Foundations, Diageo, added, "Celonis is a critical partner as we navigate high-growth markets. Their insights help us optimize processes and prepare for an AI-driven future. We are thrilled by their deepening focus on India.”

Process Intelligence Day in Bengaluru

Held on May 22, the Bengaluru edition of PI Day welcomed over 500 attendees from domestic enterprises and GCCs. Part of a global series across 20+ cities, the event offered rich insights into Process Intelligence, AI, and data-driven optimization. Keynotes, live demos, and peer networking brought together stakeholders across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, automotive, CPG, retail, and technology.

