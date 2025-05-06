CaptainBiz Unveils Bill2Pay to Fast-Track MSME Payments & Cash Flow

CaptainBiz, one of India’s fastest-growing Fintech-SaaS platforms for MSMEs, has launched Bill2Pay, a breakthrough feature that seamlessly connects invoice generation, digital payment collection, and real-time cash flow tracking.

Decoding Bill2Pay

With Bill2Pay, every invoice generated includes a unique, secure payment link. Instead of requesting payments separately via UPI or bank transfer, MSMEs can now share one-click links via WhatsApp, email, or SMS, enabling customers to pay instantly through UPI, cards, net banking, or wallets. Once the payment is made, the system auto-updates the status—eliminating manual reconciliation and errors.

The feature is now live for all CaptainBiz web users and will soon be available on mobile. Designed for the real-world needs of over 64 million Indian MSMEs, Bill2Pay tackles a critical pain point—delayed payments. Nearly 50% of MSMEs face payment delays exceeding 90 days, affecting their working capital and growth.

“Cash flow delays kill more small businesses than competition ever will,” said Yashraj Vakil, CEO of CaptainBiz. “Bill2Pay links invoice creation to collection in a single click, empowering MSMEs to collect faster, stay audit-ready, and strengthen their cash flow without chasing payments.”

In India’s credit-heavy ecosystem, where MSMEs often operate on 30–90 day payment cycles, Bill2Pay is set to reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), boost GST compliance, and enhance financial hygiene—ultimately helping MSMEs build stronger credit profiles through a clean, verifiable digital trail.

With Bill2Pay, CaptainBiz reinforces its commitment to building trust-based, performance-driven tools that simplify and unify MSME operations—from billing to banking.