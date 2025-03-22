Canadian Software Developer Teledyne CARIS Expands India Presence

Teledyne CARIS, a leading developer of marine mapping software headquartered out of the Canadian Province of New Brunswick has announced an expansion of its India presence with the signing of a new strategic partnership in India with Gurugram based infrastructure solutions company Spry Technocon focused on key market segments including Navy mapping, charting, and marine construction. The partnership marks an important step in Teledyne’s strategy to grow its India presence and build on the demand for high-quality marine geospatial software solutions.

Advertisment

Marine and Geospatial Applications

Through this collaboration, Teledyne CARIS and Spry Technocon will work closely to rapidly expand the Indian market for Teledyne CARIS software, with an initial forecast of approximately $1M in CARIS software sales in the first full year of operation, starting this year. Teledyne CARIS, a division of Teledyne Geospatial, has been a trusted partner for over 45 years, delivering cutting-edge solutions to support decision-making and operational success in marine and geospatial applications.



"Teledyne CARIS is excited to partner with Spry Technocon to expand our world-class CARIS software solutions to the Indian market," said Andy Hoggarth, Vice President CARIS, Teledyne Geospatial. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to expanding our presence in India and supporting critical industries with state-of-the-art geospatial technology. We are confident that our combined expertise will drive significant growth and innovation in India’s marine and infrastructure sectors."

The first deals under this partnership are expected to be secured in 2025, with a forecasted growth trajectory for the next three years. As the partnership develops, the focus will be on expanding Teledyne CARIS' market share within the Indian government, Navy, ports, and inland waterways sectors, ensuring that the latest innovations in marine geospatial solutions are made accessible to India's growing infrastructure and research needs.

Advertisment

Spry Technocon, a newly established entity based in India, will serve as a key partner for Teledyne CARIS in the Indian market. Spry Technocon is focused on serving critical sectors such as Navy mapping and charting, inland waterways, ports, and marine research institutes. The company, which is quickly expanding across Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, aims to drive the adoption of Teledyne’s advanced marine software solutions within these strategic sectors.

Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO at Spry Technocon said, "We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Teledyne CARIS to bring industry-leading marine software solutions to India. As a rapidly growing company focused on critical markets such as Navy mapping and marine construction, this partnership will allow us to better serve our clients with advanced geospatial solutions and further accelerate our expansion across India."

This partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s marine and geospatial infrastructure by combining Teledyne’s world-class CARIS software with Spry Technocon’s deep local expertise, the collaboration is poised to drive innovation, meet the growing demand for advanced geospatial solutions, and support key industries in India’s maritime and infrastructure sectors.