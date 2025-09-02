Broadcom Accelerates AI Innovation in the Modern Private Cloud with NVIDIA

Broadcom has announced that the company is working to bring the latest NVIDIA AI technology to VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). Through this collaboration with NVIDIA, enterprises and cloud service providers will be empowered to build, deploy, and scale next-generation AI models on cutting-edge AI servers within their modern private cloud environments, all while leveraging the trusted operational experience of VCF.

Generative, agentic and physical AI applications are fundamentally transforming data center architectures, demanding unprecedented infrastructure capabilities. This expanded integration builds on the longstanding Broadcom and NVIDIA collaboration, adding support for NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA networking. These enhancements will expand the capabilities of the companies’ jointly developed VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA.

"Our customers want the freedom to innovate with AI while continuing to rely on the enterprise platforms they trust," said Paul Turner, vice president of products, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. "Our partnership with NVIDIA delivers exactly that – enabling organizations to build, deploy and scale AI workloads alongside their existing applications without compromising on performance, efficiency, availability or operational simplicity."

"The emergence of generative AI is driving the need for a new level of accelerated computing infrastructure," said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise AI at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA networking technology and Blackwell GPUs, enterprises can build and deploy powerful AI applications directly within their existing private cloud."

Key Integrations and Benefits

The expanded integration offers several key benefits:

Integration of NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture GPUs: VCF will support NVIDIA’s latest GPU architecture, engineered for massive AI training, inference, and high-performance computing (HPC) at unprecedented scale. This includes support for NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition GPUs, ideal for co-hosting demanding VDI and AI workloads, and future support for NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPUs.

High-Speed Networking: VCF will incorporate support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs and NVIDIA BlueField-3 400G DPUs, enabling customers to leverage advanced capabilities like NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA and NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage for high-speed, multi-node AI model training and data transfer.

Preserving Core VCF Capabilities

A cornerstone of this collaboration is the ability for customers to deploy the latest NVIDIA innovations while retaining familiar VCF operational workflows and enterprise-grade virtualization features such as vMotion, High Availability (HA), Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS), and Live Patching. This provides reliability and flexibility for mixed workloads, allowing AI/ML applications to run seamlessly alongside existing enterprise applications.

