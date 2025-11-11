Blyp Launches Quick Parking App Guaranteeing Spot in 2 Minutes

Blyp, a parking-mobility service platform, announced the launch of its quick parking app, promising users a guaranteed parking spot in just two minutes. The app’s launch addresses a growing frustration in urban India: the daily challenge of finding parking. By offering a valet-based, app-managed service, Blyp lets users leave their car anywhere and collect it from anywhere, eliminating the usual parking hunt.

The company has onboarded youth icon and actor Rannvijay Singha for a campaign highlighting how the app eradicates parking hassle. The advertisement shows users requesting safe pick-up and drop-off of their vehicles to verified parking locations, facilitating seamless city movement without parking-related delays.

Founder Perspectives on User Convenience and Safety

Dhananjay Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CEO, remarked, “It may sound audacious but we end the parking journey of users in just 2 minutes. Parking today is a daily pain we have somehow learnt to live with. With the Blyp Quick Parking App, our aim is to change that. We want to give users back their time and peace of mind while guaranteeing the safety and security of their car. Our blyppers (valets) are all background checked, verified and well-trained.”

Abhimanyu Singh, Co-founder & COO, added, “Our focus is to make the experience convenient, dependable and secure from the start to finish. The vehicle is picked up, parked safely, and returned when requested. Everything is managed through the app. The communication is less about promotion and more about making people aware that such convenience now exists.”

Blyp recently gained attention on Zee’s startup show Ideabaaz, resonating with audiences by showcasing founders who left government jobs to address India’s parking challenges. The startup’s story reflects a growing entrepreneurial spirit tackling urban mobility issues.