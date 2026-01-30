Blue Cloud Softech deploys AI video analytics system at Telangana dialysis centre

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd has deployed its AccessGenie AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) Video Analytics Platform at a dialysis centre operated by the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (RAHCT) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model in Kondapur, Hyderabad, the company said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The AccessGenie AIoT system uses computer vision and connected devices to watch, understand and analyse live camera feeds in real time for identity verification, movement tracking and safety monitoring. It integrates with medical and enterprise systems to convert visual data into real-time operational and compliance insights.

RAHCT has certified the system as operational after evaluating it on functional, security and performance parameters. The platform monitors patient and staff movement, supports patient identification and tracks dialysis workflows, a statement said.

The system uses video analytics to monitor entry and exit points within the facility and record staff and patient movements. It employs facial recognition technology for patient identification to streamline check-in processes and reduce the risk of mismatches.

The platform analyses movement patterns inside the centre to identify workflow bottlenecks. It is integrated with dialysis machines to capture real-time patient health parameters, including blood pressure and heart rate.

Video feeds and clinical metadata are stored in a secure environment in compliance with healthcare data protection standards. The platform is integrated with the Arogyasri Statistical Analysis System (SAS) through secure application programming interfaces for analytics and governance.

The system includes fall detection, fire and smoke alerts, detection of crowding and abandoned objects, and identification of unusual behaviour.

Advertisment

"The deployment reflects our focus on delivering technology-driven healthcare solutions for the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust," said Tejesh Kodali, group chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, founded in 1991, provides AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions and operates across India, the UK, the US, the UAE, Israel, France, Singapore and Tanzania.