Blue Cloud Softech Announces $1 Billion Datacenter Investment Plan

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. on Monday announced plans to invest up to $1 billion to build AI-focused data centres across India, marking one of the larger infrastructure commitments by a domestic digital services firm.

The Hyderabad-based enterprise solutions and cybersecurity company said the investment will be rolled out in phases to create up to 800 megawatts of data centre capacity nationwide. The company said the facilities will be designed specifically to support artificial intelligence workloads.

The move represents a strategic expansion beyond Blue Cloud Softech’s core business of AI-driven enterprise software and cybersecurity services into large-scale digital infrastructure development. The company said the data centres will cater to enterprises, e-commerce platforms, research institutions, and government-linked organisations requiring high-performance computing and secure environments.

AI-native design

According to the company, the planned facilities will support power densities of 80–120 kilowatts per rack, substantially higher than the typical 8–15 kilowatts per rack used in most Indian data centres today. Blue Cloud Softech said the infrastructure will be equipped for next-generation GPUs, TPUs, and AI accelerators, alongside high-density high-performance computing clusters.

The company said it will deploy advanced cooling systems, including liquid and immersion cooling, supported by AI-managed thermal controls aimed at improving energy efficiency. It also plans to use AI-based systems for workload orchestration, predictive maintenance, energy optimisation, and automated fault detection.

Blue Cloud Softech said its data centres will serve enterprise customers running AI workloads, ERP, CRM, analytics, and business-critical applications. E-commerce companies are expected to use the infrastructure for transaction processing and AI-driven personalisation, particularly during periods of peak demand.

The company also highlighted plans to develop air-gapped and secure facilities for defence research, space and satellite data programmes, national research organisations, and public sector undertakings. Universities and research institutions are also identified as potential customers, with the company planning to offer high-performance computing environments for AI, semiconductor, and quantum research.

Rollout timeline, Partnerships and security

The multi-phase plan includes acquiring land in tier-I and tier-II cities, building Tier III and Tier IV-certified data centres, and enabling modular expansion. The company said it will integrate renewable energy sources, captive power generation, energy storage, and heat reuse technologies into the facilities.

The first phase is expected to begin in fiscal year 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, with further expansion tied to demand growth.

Blue Cloud Softech said it has entered strategic collaborations with international technology providers in the United States, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region, though it did not disclose names. It said discussions are under way with enterprise customers, public sector bodies, hyperscalers, and institutional investors to secure long-term contracts.

The company said the data centres will feature sovereign-by-design architecture, with jurisdiction-bound data environments, cryptographic controls, and AI-driven cybersecurity systems built into the infrastructure layer.

Janaki Yarlagadda, chairman of Blue Cloud Softech, said the investment aims to build “intelligent, sovereign, and future-ready digital infrastructure” aligned with India’s strategic and economic priorities.