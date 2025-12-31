Vipin Kapooria Quits as CFO After 15 Months at QC Giant Blinkit

Vipin Kapooria Blinkit’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) resigned from the quick commerce giant on Tuesday, after holding the position for almost 15 months when he joined in September 2024, according to multiple media reports.

There has been no official statement from the Eternal (formerly Zomato)-owned company or Kapooria and was first reported by news platform Moneycontrol. The former CFO Amit Sachdeva of the Gurgram-based company quit in 2022 and after a long haitus.

Kapooria was strategically appointed after two years to strengthen Eternal’s most important business division, Blinkit’s, financial management and amid aggressive expansion where the parent company raised INR 8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Blinkit's management had also predicted to have 2,100 dark stores by December 2025, and 3,000 by March 2027, as reported by CIOL

Reports also say that Kapooria is expected to return to Flipkart, where he has previously held senior finance roles, marking a likely third stint at the e-commerce major. His move is seen as aligning with Flipkart’s preparations for a potential IPO in 2026. Kapooria’s replacement at Blinkit remains unclear.

Intense Competition and Capital Flow

This comes ahead of neck-to-neck competition between quick commerce companies like Zepto, Swiggy and Blinkit. witnessing a surge of capital inflows from public markets in a year. Prosus and Accel backed Swiggy has led the charge, raising ₹14,500 crore, through its IPO and QIP. Meanwhile, Bengaluru based Zepto, had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising around₹11,000 crore next year.