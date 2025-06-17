Bitget Joins UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition to Train 300,000 Youth in Blockchain by 2025

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has entered a three-year partnership with UNICEF Luxembourg to deliver blockchain education and digital skills to young people, especially adolescent girls. Through this partnership, Bitget joins the Game Changers Coalition (GCC), led by the UNICEF Office of Innovation, supporting outreach across eight countries: Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, and South Africa.

The initiative aims to reach 300,000 people by 2025, including teachers, parents, mentors, and young learners, through both online and in-person educational formats. Bitget’s contribution will also enable the Coalition to extend its impact to a ninth country in the coming years.

Bitget Academy to Help Develop UNICEF’s First Blockchain Training Module

As part of the collaboration, Bitget Academy—the exchange’s educational division—will work closely with UNICEF to design its first interactive blockchain training module, focused on video game creation and blockchain use cases. This will integrate into UNICEF’s existing tech curriculum, already reaching hundreds of thousands globally.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that digital skills are a powerful driver of opportunity and inclusion,” said Sandra Visscher, Executive Director of UNICEF Luxembourg. “By collaborating with Bitget, we want to empower adolescent young people with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to shape their own futures. Innovation should be a force for inclusion, opening doors, broadening horizons, and ensuring that technology works for everyone, everywhere.”

Expanding Blockchain Access Through Education and Mentorship

Bitget’s CEO, Gracy Chen, highlighted the social value of making blockchain accessible to youth from diverse geographies.

“Emerging technologies should not be reserved for the privileged few—they must be introduced early and equitably,” said Chen. “Blockchain, with its real-world use case and potential for social good, is one of the most powerful tools we can give to our younger generation to build products that change the way we look at modern society. With Blockchain4Her, what began as a mission to empower hundreds of women has scaled into a global movement to educate thousands of girls. This is the kind of scale and impact blockchain was built for.”

Bitget will also help UNICEF connect with developers and blockchain protocols across the Web3 ecosystem to strengthen the learning experience. These partners may offer mentorship or serve as role models for participants.

Targeting the Gender Gap in Digital Skills and Opportunity

Every year, adolescent girls and young women in low and middle-income countries lose out on $15 billion in economic opportunity due to unequal access to digital skills and the internet. With 90% of jobs today requiring digital competencies, the Game Changers Coalition aims to bridge this gap through large-scale educational efforts.

Bitget joins other contributors to the initiative including the Global Video Game Coalition, Micron Foundation, and Women in Games, in a shared ambition to reach 1.1 million girls by 2027.

Blockchain4Her to Amplify Financial Literacy and Independence

This partnership is also supported by Bitget’s $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative, which has already funded mentorships, education, and financial empowerment programs for women worldwide. Now, alongside UNICEF, Bitget aims to seed early-stage crypto literacy and digital economic skills among young girls, helping them shape their participation in tomorrow’s tech economy.