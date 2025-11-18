Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Karnataka Launches Three Tech Policies and KEO – a Low-Cost AI PC

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (BTS 2025) began here at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), marking a renewed push for deeptech-led growth and wider digital access. The inaugural session featured the unveiling of the IT Policy 2025-30 and a new Space Technology Policy, while the previously approved Startup Policy 2025-30 formed part of the summit’s broader innovation agenda.

The event, themed “FutuRise,” hosts global technology firms, investors, research institutions, space-tech companies and more than one thousand startups across three days of sessions on AI, semiconductors, biosciences, fintech, space commerce and climate innovation.

Policy focus: IT and Space Tech Frameworks Released

The IT Policy 2025-30 aims to expand software exports, strengthen Karnataka’s position as a preferred base for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and support investments across AI, semiconductors and cybersecurity. The framework also places emphasis on distributing tech growth beyond Bengaluru through incentives for companies operating in tier-2 and tier-3 locations.

The Space Technology Policy outlines support for private participation in satellite design, launch services, geospatial applications and testing infrastructure, along with plans to develop a specialised talent pipeline for the sector.

The Startup Policy 2025-30, approved by the state cabinet earlier this month, was highlighted in discussions at the summit and is expected to guide support for deeptech and innovation-led entrepreneurship across Karnataka.

Karnataka’s New Low-Cost AI-Ready PC- KEO - Launched

A major technology announcement at the venue was KEO, a state-developed, affordable personal computer built on an open-source RISC-V architecture and capable of running on-device AI workloads without continuous internet connectivity.

The device includes 4G and Wi-Fi, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI output and Ethernet. Early units are planned for deployment across schools, universities, digital learning centres and select government programmes to improve access to computing in regions with limited digital infrastructure.

The On-Ground Atmosphere

The halls at BIEC witnessed strong participation from global delegations and deeptech ventures, with investors actively evaluating early-stage and research-driven startups. Exhibits featured computing hardware, robotics, space systems, genomics platforms and enterprise AI applications.

Several founders described the opening day as a “shift from showcasing innovation to executing it,” pointing to alignment between policy, education, research and local hardware development.

Setting India’s Technology Direction

Analysts tracking the sector said the summit reflects Karnataka’s ambition to transition from an IT services-led landscape to a product, IP and research-heavy ecosystem. The combined push on AI, space-tech and sovereign computing architectures suggests a wider strategy to deepen domestic technology capabilities.

For now, the opening day positions BTS 2025 as a platform not only for technology conversations but for building an inclusive and innovation-led digital economy.