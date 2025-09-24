Bank of Baroda Launches eRUPI P2P Digital Gifting on bob इ Pay App

Bank of Baroda has launched an eRUPI Person-to-Person (P2P) Digital Gifting feature on its bob इ Pay UPI app. Powered by NPCI’s e-RUPI platform, the feature allows customers to send purpose-specific, prepaid digital vouchers to family, friends, or other beneficiaries. The vouchers are interoperable across UPI platforms.

Feature Overview and Functionality

The eRUPI P2P digital vouchers are cashless, secure, and can be used for various goods or services. Initially launched for the ‘Food’ category, more use cases are expected to be added.

Voucher Details:

Voucher value ranges from ₹1 to ₹10,000

Non-transferable

Amount automatically refunded if not redeemed within the validity period

No limit on the number of vouchers issued, within daily UPI transaction limits

Shri Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said: "With the launch of the industry-first eRUPI P2P Digital Gifting feature, Bank of Baroda is deepening its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions on the UPI platform. These digital vouchers are a secure, private and inclusive way of gifting. As we expand the use cases of UPI and eRUPI, our aim is to drive greater adoption and extend the benefits of digital payments to a wider audience. This launch reflects Bank of Baroda’s efforts in building a more vibrant digital payments ecosystem that keeps pace with the evolving needs of customers."

bob इ Pay App and Global UPI Services

The bob इ Pay UPI app enables instant payments, mobile recharges, and bill settlements by linking bank accounts and RuPay credit cards from any bank.

Global Expansion: