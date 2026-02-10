Avalara Names Dulles Krishnan General Manager for India Operations

Avalara, Inc. has appointed Dulles Krishnan as General Manager, India Operations, expanding his responsibilities alongside his existing role as the company’s regional go-to-market leader.

Avalara provides tax compliance and automation software to businesses and has been expanding its India operations to support customers dealing with increasingly complex indirect tax and regulatory frameworks.

Based in Pune, Krishnan will oversee Avalara’s operations in India, including market expansion, customer engagement, and partnerships, as the company looks to grow its presence in the country’s tax and compliance technology sector.

“We are delighted to appoint Dulles Krishnan as General Manager for India Operations,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara. “Dulles is the kind of leader who inspires people and puts customers at the center of everything he does. He knows how to build strong teams and is deeply committed to helping our operations in India thrive as we scale.”

Krishnan joined Avalara in 2024 as Vice President of Go-To-Market for India. In that role, he was involved in shaping the company’s regional sales and customer strategy. He brings more than 25 years of experience across enterprise technology, cloud services, and market development.

“India is a dynamic growth market with tremendous potential, and I look forward to working with our customers and partners to unlock new opportunities and drive impact,” said Dulles Krishnan.

Before joining Avalara, Krishnan held senior leadership positions at Coursera, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, IBM, and SAP, where he worked on scaling enterprise offerings and leading regional growth initiatives.

In his expanded role, Krishnan will be responsible for driving operational execution in India and aligning the company’s regional strategy with local regulatory and compliance requirements. He will also continue to oversee go-to-market efforts in the region.