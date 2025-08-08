Autodesk Introduces Regional Offerings to India, Enables Local Data Storage for Indian Businesses

Autodesk has announced the expansion of its localized data offerings to include India, providing customers with the ability to store and manage project data locally. With India now available as a primary project data storage location, businesses and public sector organizations—especially in regulated sectors such as government, infrastructure, and utilities—can satisfy customer requirements and preferences while benefiting from enterprise-grade security, privacy, and recoverability.

According to organizations surveyed for Autodesk’s 2025 State of Design & Make report, digital transformation is driving a 50% ROI in AECO (architecture, engineering, construction, and operations) industries in key areas like productivity, innovation, and customer satisfaction. However, in India, 37% of organizations express a lack of trust in tools due to data security concerns. The India regional offering addresses this by unlocking access to secure cloud collaboration tools with regional storage.

Addressing Data Security and Local Needs

AECO customers can now choose India as their primary project data storage region when using Autodesk Docs, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. This capability supports Autodesk’s commitment to providing more options for customers to collaborate in the cloud and provides organizations with the tools they need to manage project data effectively within local regions.

“India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey, where the convergence of infrastructure growth and data-driven innovation is reshaping industries,” said Kamolika Peres Gupta, Vice President, India and SAARC, Autodesk. “As companies look to accelerate this transformation, prioritizing data regionalization is becoming a strategic imperative, enabling trust, transparency, and seamless collaboration. The newly introduced India-based regional storage offering will empower businesses and public institutions to harness the full potential of cloud-powered design and construction, while delivering international standards of data integrity and performance.”

Gupta added that India is a strategic growth market for Autodesk. “We are launching focused initiatives to offer tailored design and make solutions suiting the Indian realities. The expansion of the regional storage offering to India is another step in the same direction that reiterates our commitment for India by supporting India’s vision for a resilient, tech-enabled infrastructure while empowering customers to lead with confidence in a digital-first environment.”

Supporting India's Digital Transformation

Our Autodesk regional offerings are supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“AWS is proud to deepen our decades-long strategic partnership with Autodesk through their expansion of regional data offerings, enabling customers to store their data closer to where they operate,” said Colin Lazier, Vice President of Databases at AWS.

Lazier added, “By leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure across the UK, Germany, India, Japan, and Canada, Autodesk is addressing the growing demand for data residency while delivering the performance, security, and scalability that architecture, engineering, construction, and operations professionals need. This expansion reflects our shared commitment to providing customers with the flexibility and control they require to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

India now joins the United States, European Union, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Canada in benefiting from Autodesk’s global regional storage offerings. In June 2025, Autodesk also introduced localized BIM solutions, tailored toward India's requirements for building smarter, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure of the future.