Arundhati Bhattacharya Honoured with Padma Shri Award

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, has been honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards.

In his congratulatory message, Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce, said, “I spoke about ‘the dawn of the Indian Era’ at Dreamforce 2024, and this recognition of Arundhati Bhattacharya with the prestigious Padma Shri award is a powerful testament to that vision. Arundhati’s extraordinary leadership—from her transformative impact in banking to her role in driving digital transformation at Salesforce India—embodies the spirit of innovation, resilience, and inclusivity that is shaping India’s incredible growth story. This award, bestowed by one of the world’s most dynamic nations, highlights her pivotal role in empowering businesses, communities, and individuals across India. We are immensely proud to celebrate this remarkable achievement with Arundhati.”

Powering Vision and Innovation

Reflecting on this recognition Bhattacharya said “I am deeply humbled to receive the Padma Shri award, one of India’s most esteemed recognitions. This honor reflects the incredible opportunities I’ve had to contribute to India’s trade and industry. From my journey in banking to leading Salesforce India, I’ve witnessed how vision and innovation can transform lives and businesses. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India and everyone who has been part of this journey. I also extend my warm congratulations to all the other Padma Awardees whose remarkable contributions continue to inspire and elevate our nation. This award reaffirms my commitment to championing innovation, inclusivity, and resilience in India’s growth story.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya’s journey is a testament to how purpose-driven leadership can create a meaningful and lasting impact. As Salesforce India continues to empower businesses, drive innovation, and uplift communities, this milestone serves as an inspiration for those advancing India’s growth and global presence.