Appy Pie Automate Launches MCP Servers to Power Next-Gen Context-Aware Automation

Appy Pie Automate, a global leader in no-code workflow automation, has announced the launch of its MCP Servers, a breakthrough in intelligent and context-aware automation. Powered by the proprietary Model Context Protocol (MCP), these servers empower AI agents with the ability to retain memory, understand user intent, and adapt to dynamic environments in real time.

This advancement signals a significant evolution in automation, moving beyond static workflows into the realm of proactive, reasoning-based intelligence. The MCP Servers provide the core infrastructure behind agents capable of remembering, reasoning, and personalising actions based on both historical data and present context.

“With MCP Servers, we’re not just automating workflows—we’re giving users intelligent companions that can think, adapt, and evolve,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. “It’s the missing brain behind traditional automation.”

Seamless Integrations with Leading AI Tools

The new MCP Servers integrate effortlessly with widely used development and AI platforms, allowing users to amplify their existing systems with long-term memory and adaptive logic. Key integrations include:

Cursor : Infuses coding agents with persistent memory and dynamic reasoning.

Windsurf : Enables knowledge-aware automation with organisational memory.

Claude : Equips Claude-powered assistants with context continuity for long-form workflows.

Custom IDEs & LLMs: Developers can integrate MCP’s modular APIs into their proprietary AI environments for seamless context retention.

Coming Soon: Conversational Agents for Enterprise Apps

As a next step, Appy Pie is preparing to launch MCP Chat Agents—an innovation that allows users to speak directly to their enterprise apps via natural language. Backed by MCP Server technology, this conversational layer adds a human-centric interaction model to business tools.

Imagine simply chatting with your favourite apps:

“What are the pending invoices in the last 30 days?” (NetSuite)

“Update the status of all leads from ‘Contacted’ to ‘Qualified’ if the last call was over a week ago.” (Salesforce)

“This is where automation becomes truly human-centric,” said Girdhar. “You won’t need to click through dashboards. You’ll just ask—and your system will understand.”

Core Features of MCP Servers

Persistent Contextual Memory

Cross-Agent Collaboration

Dynamic Prompt Engineering

Real-Time Decisioning

Secure, Scalable Infrastructure

MCP Servers are now live and available to all Appy Pie Automate users, including deployment via GitHub MCP Server. MCP Chat Agents will be released in the coming weeks, with early access offered to enterprise customers and integration partners.