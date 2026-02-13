Apple’s Sixth India Store to Open in Borivali on February 26

Apple will open its sixth retail store in India, and its second in Mumbai, at Borivali on February 26, as the iPhone maker continues to deepen its physical retail presence in key urban markets.

Retail expansion continues after Bengaluru, Pune and Noida

The Borivali outlet follows Apple’s earlier India store launches in Mumbai and Delhi in April 2023 and its 2025 expansion into Bengaluru, Pune and Noida. With this opening, Apple moves closer to a more distributed retail strategy, extending beyond city-centre flagships to suburban commercial hubs.

Borivali is not a traditional luxury retail destination, but it has emerged as a dense consumption zone driven by small businesses, startups and professional services. Apple’s choice of location reflects a shift in how the company is mapping Indian demand, less around visibility alone and more around proximity to working users and enterprises.

In a statement, Apple said:

“Apple Borivali will serve a growing community of startups and businesses, offering a welcoming space where customers can explore Apple products, unlock creativity, and get expert support from Apple’s store team members.”

This positioning mirrors Apple’s recent emphasis on business customers and creators in India, rather than only premium consumers.

Familiar Design, Standardised Identity

The Borivali store features the same peacock-inspired visual identity first introduced at Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru in September 2025 and later adopted at Apple Koregaon Park in Pune and Apple Noida.

According to the company, “The design signals confidence, detail, and a sense of arrival, seen through Apple’s lens of creativity.”

The repetition of this design language suggests Apple is standardising its India retail identity, moving away from bespoke flagship concepts towards a scalable store format.

Apple reiterated that customers at the Borivali store will be able to explore the full product lineup and receive support from specialists, creatives, geniuses and dedicated business teams.

“At Apple Borivali, customers can explore and purchase Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support,” the company said.

Focus on customers, support and in-store learning

The store will also host Today at Apple sessions, free in-store programmes focused on learning and creativity, reinforcing Apple’s strategy of using physical stores as service and engagement hubs rather than purely transactional spaces.

Apple’s India retail rollout remains measured. With just six stores across major metros, the company is not chasing scale for its own sake. Instead, it appears focused on building a retail layer that supports device adoption, enterprise use cases and long-term ecosystem engagement.

The Borivali store fits into this approach, smaller than a flagship but closer to where India’s next wave of professionals and businesses are emerging.