Apple Delays Siri 2.0 Again Amid Testing Issues

Apple’s long-promised overhaul of Siri has reportedly hit another delay. The update, internally tied to iOS 26.4, is now expected to roll out later, potentially with iOS 26.5 or even iOS 27, after fresh testing issues surfaced, according to a Bloomberg report.

The setback adds to a series of postponements since Apple first unveiled its broader Apple Intelligence push in 2024. The revamp is meant to reposition Siri as a more capable, large language model-driven assistant, aligning it with the conversational AI systems reshaping the tech landscape.

Instead of relying solely on Apple’s in-house stack, the upgrade is expected to integrate Google’s custom Gemini model to power Apple Intelligence features, including Siri.

What Went Wrong in Testing

The latest delay reportedly stems from reliability concerns uncovered during internal testing. Engineers found that Siri does not consistently process queries correctly and, in some cases, takes too long to respond.

Among the reported issues:

The assistant struggles with complex, multi-step commands.

The app's intents feature, designed to allow Siri to execute chained actions across apps, does not work reliably.

Siri occasionally cuts users off mid-sentence, especially when they speak quickly.

In some cases, the assistant defaults to ChatGPT integration even when Apple’s own system should be able to handle the query.

Support for some of these features reportedly exists within internal builds of iOS 26.5, but functionality remains inconsistent.

One notable friction point is Siri’s ability to tap into personal data for contextual responses, a core promise of the upgrade. Testers reportedly found that while the framework is present, execution is uneven.

A Broader Pattern of Slippage

According to the report, internal versions of Siri as late as 2025 were described as sluggish enough that some within the development cycle believed a delay of several months was inevitable.

While Apple executives are said to be keen to avoid slipping beyond spring 2026, the rollout may now happen in stages rather than as a single sweeping update.

Originally expected with iOS 26.4 in March, the new timeline suggests incremental releases beginning with iOS 26.5 in May, or a larger integration aligned with iOS 27 later in the year.

What Users Might See First

Even if the full Siri overhaul remains in flux, Apple may introduce related features earlier.

Two additions reportedly being tested include:

A web search tool that synthesises answers from online sources and presents links, functioning similarly to AI search interfaces.

A custom image generation option powered by the same engine as Apple’s Image Playground app.

These features were previously tested alongside iOS 26.4 and could be deployed independently of the broader Siri redesign.

The Stakes for Apple

The repeated delay places Apple in a delicate position. The company has positioned Apple Intelligence as central to its next product cycle, promising a more contextual, proactive, and conversational assistant.

For users, the expectation is straightforward: speak naturally, and get accurate, contextual responses without switching between apps. For Apple, however, delivering that experience means ensuring speed, reliability, and seamless integration across devices, without compromising performance.

The reported testing issues suggest the engineering challenge is less about adding features and more about making them dependable at scale.

Whether Siri 2.0 arrives in May, September, or later, its eventual release will likely signal more than a software update. It will reflect how ready Apple is to compete in an AI-first interface era, where responsiveness and trust matter as much as capability.