Andhra Pradesh Weighs Options to Regulate Social Media for Minors

As global scrutiny of children’s online safety intensifies, Andhra Pradesh is examining whether an Australia-like ban on social media for under-16s can work within India’s legal and technological framework.

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering whether to restrict or ban social media access for children under the age of 16, signalling a potential first for an Indian state as debates around online safety, platform accountability, and child welfare gain momentum.

The move follows comments by Nara Lokesh, IT and Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh Government, who confirmed that the state is studying Australia’s under-16 social media law. Lokesh made the remarks while speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“As a state, we are studying Australia’s under-16 law, and, I believe, we need to create a strong legal enactment,” Lokesh said. “Youngsters below a certain age should not be on such platforms, as they do not fully understand the content they are exposed to.”

Ministerial Panel to Examine Legal Pathways

Soon after the remarks, the state government constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine whether minors’ access to social media platforms should be restricted or prohibited. The panel is headed by Lokesh and includes Vangalapudi Anitha, Home Minister, Andhra Pradesh Government; Satya Kumar Yadav, Health Minister, Andhra Pradesh Government; and K. Parda Sarathi, Information and Public Relations Minister, Andhra Pradesh Government.

According to the state government, the GoM will review existing Indian laws and global regulatory models, including Australia’s legislation, and submit its recommendations within a month. While the panel was initially formed to address online abuse against women and misinformation, its mandate has now expanded to include children’s access to social media.

Enforcement Challenges and Platform Responsibility

State officials have acknowledged that enforcement will be a critical challenge. Vangalapudi Anitha said the government is exploring “either a ban or restriction” and is evaluating practical mechanisms to regulate access.

She pointed to the limitations of current platform practices, where age verification largely relies on self-declared information. “What we feel is these social media platforms should ask the user to upload age proof documents so that their authenticity is verified,” she said.

At the same time, Katamaneni Bhaskar, IT Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Government, cautioned that a blanket ban may not be technologically feasible due to easy workarounds. Instead, he suggested that the state could examine models focused on limiting exposure to age-inappropriate content rather than blocking platforms outright.

Courts, Parents, and Policy Experts Weigh In

The discussion comes amid growing judicial scrutiny. In December last year, the Madras High Court urged the Centre to explore Australia-like legislation banning social media access for children under 16 and called for stronger awareness campaigns around online harms and parental controls.

However, the prospect of a ban has triggered mixed reactions. Parents have expressed concern that an outright prohibition could push children toward unsupervised or covert usage. Digital policy experts have also warned against rushed legislation, highlighting challenges around age verification and potential conflicts with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, particularly restrictions on processing children’s data.

The GoM is expected to consult Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu before sharing its findings with the Central Government, underlining the need for coordination given that digital regulation largely falls under the Union’s jurisdiction.

Australia’s Law and the Global Debate

Australia’s under-16 social media law, which came into force last month, is the first of its kind globally. It bars children under 16 from creating or maintaining accounts on major social media platforms and places enforcement responsibility on companies rather than parents or children. Platforms face significant penalties for repeated violations.

Similar debates are unfolding elsewhere. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said, “No option is off the table,” including restrictions on addictive design features such as infinite scrolling and streaks.

If Andhra Pradesh proceeds, it would become the first Indian state to formally test such restrictions—placing it at the center of a broader global conversation on how democracies balance child safety, platform accountability, and digital rights.