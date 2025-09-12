Amazon’s 10-Minute ‘Amazon Now’ Delivery Expands to Mumbai

Amazon has expanded its 10-minute delivery service Amazon Now to some areas of Mumbai, becoming the third Indian city to roll out the service after Bengaluru and Delhi. The service gives customers in participating neighbourhoods the opportunity to order thousands of everyday products- including groceries and personal care products as well as electronic accessories- and have them delivered within ten minutes, where the service is offered.

Amazon said the service is part of its commitment to offer the "full spectrum of fastest speeds" to customers, from minutes to same-day delivery. To support the rapid turnaround, the company has opened more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities and said it plans to add hundreds more by the end of the year.

How the 'Amazon Now' service is structured

Amazon Now uses micro-fulfilment centres, which are small, technology-driven centres located near residential locations. The inventory systems employed in these centres are designed to designate and locate the products based on the local demand, a solution that is supposed to reduce the pick-and-pack time as well as facilitate fast delivery. According to the information provided, the service combines items from multiple sellers with Amazon’s delivery network to fulfil rapid orders while retaining options for broader selection through other delivery speeds.

Operational indicators cited

In a statement included with the announcement, Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager at Amazon India, described early performance metrics and the company’s expansion plans: “We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25% month over month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now. Driven by this success, we’ve expanded to over 100 micro-fulfilment centres and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. With our robust operations infrastructure, we’re enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection as we head into the festive season – delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours, and millions more the same or next day.”

Availability and customer access

Amazon Now is available in select neighbourhoods across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Customers can verify service availability on the Amazon.in app by looking for the ‘10 mins’ icon on the top banner. The company indicated that further city expansions are planned, with additional micro-fulfilment capacity to be brought online through the remainder of the year.

The announcements focus on logistics and availability rather than pricing, eligibility criteria, or the full geographic footprint within each city; those operational details are to be checked through the app as availability is rolled out locally.