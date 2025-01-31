Amazon Cuts Down its Corporate Communications Team in its Latest Series of Layoffs

Amazon Spheres, the company’s iconic Seattle HQ, is home to the company that, from humble origins, has revolutionized digital commerce. But inside the Sphere, the question is, how many employees feel secure in terms of their jobs? The company has been going through a series of layoffs over the months, cutting the flab and getting into a lean machine.

This time around going by a Bloomberg report, the company among other corporate roles is downsizing its corporate communications team. According to Bloomberg, which quoted Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser's emailed statement, it said: “Following a recent review, we’re making some changes to the Communications & Corporate Responsibility organization to help us move faster, increase ownership, strengthen our culture, and bring teams closer to customers. As part of these changes, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles. We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we’re committed to supporting affected employees through their transitions.”

Giving a sense of how stressful Amazon’s corporate communications roles are, Jason Del Rey, a Tech Correspondent with Fortune, who covers Amazon closely shared his thoughts. (See screenshot of his LinkedIn post)

Series of Layoffs

Since 2022, Amazon has been trimming its workforce across its business divisions. News reports peg that in 2022 alone, it shed around 27,000 employees and since then, layoffs has been a routine affair, even though not on a large scale.

This time around the shake-up in the comms departments has surprised many as they play a key role in crafting the brand image and the narrative. It is to be seen, whether this layoff signals the company’s intent to completely build a new brand narrative, with the onslaught of AI is to be seen.

It is not yet clear, what impact this layoff will have in India.