AM Group Signs MoU with Uttar Pradesh to Build 1 GW AI Compute Hub with $25 Billion Investment

AM Group (AMG), a energy transition platform is set to invest $25 billion to establish an AI Infrastructure hub in the Greater Noida region in Uttar Pradesh.

AMG signed a of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invest UP, Government of Uttar Pradesh to establish a 1 GW (Gigawatt) High Performance Compute Hub to serve global AI workloads, on 20 January, 2026, at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

AMG, promoted by Greenko Group, is developing clean energy and AI platforms to help industries cut emissions and use AI at scale.

This project will be developed in a phased manner with first capacity coming up in 2028 and full 1 GW capacity targeted to come up by 2030. The facility will be powered by 24/7 carbon-free energy solutions, including wind, solar, and pumped storage.

The project involves a multi-billion-dollar investment to build GW-scale infrastructure with 500,000 high-performance chipsets, claimining it as one of the largest investments in India and which aligns with the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 push to scale AI-driven services.

The partnership aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s broader push to position itself as a leading AI hub in India, the Group said. The AI hub is strategically located to leverage Uttar Pradesh’s industrial corridors and data centre policy, it added.

Mahesh Kolli, President, AM Group said, “By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data center; we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with the support from State of Uttar Pradesh.”

The Group said that as demand for high-performance computing and AI workloads rises in India, the facility is designed to serve global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises, and India’s sovereign AI initiatives at scale, using carbon-free energy.

AMG AI Labs is building an end-to-end AI value chain, from on-demand power to compute and token generation, enabling the development of customized models and applications across sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, media, gaming, and sovereign clouds.

The HPC infrastructure will also provide broader chipset access to India’s developer ecosystem, accelerating the development of AI solution stacks for both domestic and global markets, it said.

"Evolution of global AI ecosystem with intentionality, intelligence and adaptability will be a pivotal tool for current & future generations." said Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman, AM Group.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of senior government officials and the leadership team of AMG. The project is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment (FDI) and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs in the region, fostering a local ecosystem for hardware manufacturing, software development, and specialized cooling technologies, it said.