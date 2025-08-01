Alphion Deploys XGS-PON at IIT Delhi, India's First Campus

Alphion India , a leading provider of broadband and optical networking solutions, has announced the successful implementation of XGS-PON (10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network) technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. This makes it the first campus in India to adopt this next-generation fiber access solution.

The XGS-PON technology equips IIT Delhi with high-speed, symmetrical connectivity both upstream and downstream, significantly boosting its digital prowess, user experience, and network efficiency. It also positions the premier institution for a future-ready, high-capacity campus network supported by a robust, scalable infrastructure.

A standout feature of the milestone is its design, which is optimized and customized for an educational environment. The institute had an existing GPON infrastructure in place, and Alphion tailored the solution to integrate the new technology seamlessly with the legacy system. This has ensured continuity of previous investments and a smooth transition to higher speeds. Notably, the implementation was completed in just four months, reflecting Alphion’s superior project execution capabilities and reinforcing its standing as one of India’s leading providers of optical networking solutions.

Students and the faculty at IIT Delhi stand to gain from enhanced research and innovation capabilities through Alphion’s execution of XGS-PON technology, which supports data-intensive projects and digital learning. Backed by Alphion’s strong R&D presence in India—with two dedicated centers in Chennai and Noida—the collaboration also lays the foundation for a strong academic–industry partnership. Alphion is set to introduce more cutting-edge products from its R&D pipeline to the Indian market in the near future.

Next-Generation Symmetrical Connectivity

XGS-PON is the next-generation successor to GPON, delivering symmetrical 10 Gbps speeds and addressing the growing demand for high-bandwidth applications. Its predecessors, GPON and XG-PON, offered asymmetrical speeds, with GPON providing 2.5 Gbps downstream and 1.25 Gbps upstream, and XG-PON providing speeds of 10 Gbps downstream and 2.5 Gbps upstream. Their limited upstream capacities proved to be a constraint for applications that require high-speed, two-way data transfer—an area where XGS-PON offers a remarkable advantage.

“This is a proud moment for Alphion. IIT Delhi is a prestigious institution that nurtures some of the brightest minds in the country, and we are delighted to play a catalytic role in its digital evolution with a robust, future-ready infrastructure at the core of this leap,” said Dr. Bharat Dave, founder, Alphion India.

Highlighting the significance of education, Dr. Dave added, “Education is the foundation of India's future, and digital transformation in this sector is critical. Alphion envisions playing a key role in enabling smart campuses by delivering high-speed, reliable, and scalable optical access solutions. By supporting the digitalization of educational institutions—like smart classrooms and connected campuses—Alphion contributes to India’s vision of a digitally empowered society. With a focus on green technology and OPEX optimization, Alphion enables institutions to redirect resources toward research, innovation, and learning outcomes.”

Reflecting on the successful execution, Dr. Ajay Guleria, Senior System Manager at IIT Delhi, expressed his appreciation, stating, “Our strategic decision to upgrade from GPON to Alphion’s cutting-edge XGS-PON technology was motivated by the escalating demand for high-speed, symmetrical bandwidth and the imperative to develop a scalable, future-proof network infrastructure. Alphion’s stellar and comprehensive portfolio of XGS and Next-Generation PON solutions exemplifies technological excellence, offering unparalleled performance, reliability, and adaptability. The successful implementation of the solution demonstrates their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This upgrade will undoubtedly deliver substantial benefits to our esteemed faculty and staff, empowering them with robust connectivity to meet the evolving digital landscape.”

Project Scope and Broader Strategic Impact

The XGS-PON technology carries a strong ‘Make in India’ component, with 70% of the hardware manufactured locally and only select chipsets being imported. It is also part of a wider partnership with IIT, under which Alphion will extend next-generation broadband technologies to the institute’s other campuses across India. The two partners may also explore academic collaboration in the future.

Currently covering 1,300 residential units within the campus—including housing for senior faculty, department heads, and administrative officials—the project will ramp up to 6,000 connections in the near future. Alphion will also provide comprehensive post-deployment services, including maintenance, technical support, and technical training. This approach reflects Alphion’s long-standing partnerships with premier institutions such as IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras, where it has been delivering similar services for over a decade. The goal is to ensure seamless operations, ongoing knowledge transfer, and lasting value for academic institutions adopting next-generation optical technologies.

For Alphion, the implementation aligns with the ‘Digital India’ initiative by laying the foundation for scalable, future-ready infrastructure across educational, enterprise, and smart city domains. It also reinforces the company’s vision of pioneering next-generation fiber access solutions in India. Alphion is well-positioned to customize the XGS-PON technology for a wide range of commercial applications, supporting the broader goal of a digitally empowered India.