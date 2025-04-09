Alcatel, Flipkart Partner to Launch ‘Make in India’ Smartphones

French tech brand Alcatel has announced a strategic retail partnership with Flipkart, one of India’s top e-commerce marketplaces. The collaboration will see the launch of Alcatel’s new range of “Make in India” smartphones across Flipkart’s main platform and its quick commerce arm, FK Minutes.

This move reinforces Alcatel’s mission to democratize technology and broaden its footprint in India. Combining premium innovation with signature French design, these smartphones will cater to the growing base of digitally savvy consumers across metropolitan hubs as well as Tier II and Tier III cities.

With a digital-first approach, Alcatel plans to integrate its global innovation prowess with Flipkart’s extensive reach to introduce a new generation of mobile technology tailored for India’s fast-evolving consumer needs.

Building a Strong Consumer Tech Ecosystem

Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer at Alcatel, emphasized the brand’s vision of creating a unified ecosystem of connected products. He stated, “We are enthusiastic about our upcoming launches and expansion in India. This partnership with Flipkart is a crucial step toward building a strong consumer tech presence backed by reliable after-sales service.”

Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of offering premium, feature-rich smartphones at competitive prices.

“Our collaboration with Flipkart marks a significant leap in bringing global-quality smartphones to India’s youth across all regions,” he said.

To ensure nationwide support, Alcatel is strengthening its after-sales infrastructure and is gearing up to expand its portfolio with a diverse range of connected devices—furthering its ambition to offer a seamless, tech-forward experience for modern Indian consumers.