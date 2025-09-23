Airtel Payments Bank has launched the Safe Second Account, a separate savings account intended for everyday digital transactions. The product is presented as a way for customers to separate routine spending from core savings while maintaining access to UPI, bill payments and recharges via the Airtel Thanks app.

“Digital payments have transformed the way India manages money, but with convenience comes the responsibility of ensuring safety. The Safe Second Account is a step in that direction – encouraging a simple yet powerful habit of separating everyday transaction funds from core savings. We believe this small behavioural shift can help consumers embrace digital transactions more securely, and over time, shape the future of safe banking in India.” said Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank

Key features and customer benefits

Instant account opening through the Airtel Thanks app.

Interest of up to 6.5%* (T&C apply).

No minimum balance requirement.

Seamless UPI integration for payments.

Eco-friendly debit card with benefits up to ₹15,000.

Full suite of bill payment and recharge options.

Security controls

Fraud alarm to block suspicious activity instantly.

Sleep mode to temporarily pause the account when not in use.

AI-driven face match for detecting high-risk transactions.

Configurable daily transaction limits with real-time alerts.

Airtel Payments Bank positions the Safe Second Account as an option for customers who want to protect core savings while using a separate account for routine payments. The account is available to all customer segments and can be opened digitally in the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app.

*Terms and conditions apply; interest rates and benefits are subject to the bank’s published terms.