Airtel Launches Xtelify to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Businesses

Xtelify, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel ('Airtel') housing all of Airtel’s digital assets and capabilities, today launched a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform – ‘Airtel Cloud’. Tailored to handle 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel’s own use in India, this sovereign cloud platform is now being extended to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses in India. Hosted on next-gen sustainable data centers, with Gen-AI based provisioning, and managed by 300 certified cloud experts, the highly secure and reliable Airtel Cloud offers IaaS, PaaS, and advanced connectivity. It guarantees secure migration, effortless scaling, lower costs, and no vendor lock-ins.

Xtelify also launched an AI-powered, future-ready software platform that will help telcos all around the world rid themselves of underlying complexity, improve customer experience, lower churn, and raise ARPU. Addressing every layer of the telecom value chain, the solution comes with a converged data engine for AI-led insights and intelligence at scale, a Workforce platform for real-time task streamlining, and an experience platform for managing every element of a telco's customer journey.

Strategic Global Partnerships

Xtelify has already signed three global partnerships for the newly launched platform:

With Singtel, Xtelify will deploy an enterprise-grade, plug-and-play transformative platform – ‘Xtelify Work’ —equipping Singtel’s field teams in Singapore with AI-powered capabilities like fleet optimization, automated task management, and real-time tracking and governance to enhance their productivity.

With Globe Telecom, Xtelify will deploy its cutting-edge, next-generation, AI-powered customer services platform – ‘Xtelify Serve’—in the Philippines. This will help Globe Telecom in elevating its customer experience at scale through omni-channel service assurance, streamlining business processes, and intelligent data-driven operations.

With Airtel Africa, Xtelify will provide its software platforms, which include Data Engine, Work, and IQ. Deploying Xtelify Data Engine and Xtelify Work will empower Airtel Africa’s 150K-strong field team across 14 countries with market insights for micro-targeted strategies and unlock critical use cases like spam and fraud protection for their customers. Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omni-channel customer engagement, enhancing both service quality and customer experience.

A Pivotal Moment for Airtel’s Digital Platforms

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD ̶ Bharti Airtel, said: “It is a very pivotal moment in our history as we take our world-class, home-grown platforms of Airtel Cloud and software solutions to businesses in India and telcos all over the world. We are privileged to have signed on partnerships with three top-tier companies already - Singtel, Globe Telecom, and Airtel Africa.”

“Within Airtel, we have been actively harnessing digital innovations at unmatched scale to transform our services and enhance customer experience for many years now. This has involved powering over 590 million customer touchpoints and solving some of the most complex telecom challenges in the world. All this is enabled by Airtel Cloud where all our applications run at a very compelling cost. Today, we are also excited to take our telco-grade, sovereign-cloud platform and help businesses in India innovate faster, scale smarter, and stay secure in today’s rapidly-evolving digital landscape. All controls of our cloud will reside strictly within the country ensuring zero possibility of any entity outside India being able to access any part of this data or its working.”

Partner Speak

Ng Tian Chong, CEO - Singtel Singapore: “We are always looking for ways to better equip our field engineers so we can deliver the best possible experiences to our customers. This platform enables us to reimagine our workflows with AI at the core, improving both efficiency and customer service. By optimizing dispatch and resource management, our engineers can reach customers more quickly, resolve issues with greater accuracy and reduce our overall carbon footprint. We’re also able to enhance productivity, strengthen governance, and ultimately deliver more value to our customers."

Carl Cruz, President and CEO – Globe Telecom: “At Globe, our North Star has always been our deep desire to help uplift the lives of Filipinos by creating meaningful, reliable, and human-centered experiences. This partnership with Airtel and Xtelify is a bold step forward in that aspiration, empowering us to serve our customers with greater empathy, intelligence, and speed. By integrating Xtelify’s AI-powered Case Management Platform into our operations, we bring to life our commitment to best-in-class service across every journey, from the first touchpoint to final resolution. This transformation enables a more seamless and transparent experience for our customers, where concerns are addressed with clarity, accountability, and genuine care.”

Jacques Barkhuizen, Group Chief Information Officer - Airtel Africa: “We are excited to have Xtelify as a core technology partner, enabling us to deliver meaningful digital advancements and enriching the lives of millions across Africa.”